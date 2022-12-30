The TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the College Football Playoff championship after upsetting the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU dominated the first half, and held off Michigan’s attempt to come back in the second half, which led them to the win. This is the second straight year the Wolverines have been eliminated from the College Football Playoff semifinal.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO