ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Morning rain and fog; afternoon showers

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, WASHTENAW, WAYNE, LENAWEE & MONROE COUNTIES. Today: Morning and fog and rain could reduce visibility to less than ¼ mile, so drive carefully. Afternoon showers. High of 49°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Tonight: A few rain showers. Patchy fog...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Heavy rain returns tonight

Tonight and Tuesday: More fog develops with rain becoming widespread and heavy at times, with 3/4"-1" likely in most areas. A few spots south of Detroit could go over an inch. High Tuesday around 60°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

TCU upsets Michigan 51-45 in College Football Playoff semifinal

The TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the College Football Playoff championship after upsetting the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU dominated the first half, and held off Michigan’s attempt to come back in the second half, which led them to the win. This is the second straight year the Wolverines have been eliminated from the College Football Playoff semifinal.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy