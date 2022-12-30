Showers likely for New Year’s Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was a tad cloudy and mild- we warmed into the low 80s despite the clouds. Tonight we will be mild and cloudy, with temperatures slowly dipping into the mid 60s.

There is a 10% rain chance for a few isolated showers this evening but most spots will stay dry. The best chance to see some of the drizzle will be

Better rain chances come in for the holiday weekend. A cold front will approach Saturday. Skies will be cloudy and showers will be possible in the morning, afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with the extra clouds. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid and upper 70s.

A few showers could linger through midnight but most showers will have faded away. Temps drop into the upper 60s for the ball drop.

News years day will be mostly cloudy as well but it will be drier with just a 20% rain chance. Temperatures warm into the mid-70s.

Sunshine returns Monday with warmer temps and highs in the low 80s. Another front approaches Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances and a slight cool down behind for late next week.

