High School Highlights: Loyola’s Boland drops 36 in Florida tourney win; New Trier girls pick up victories at Dundee-Crown

A summary of preps sports competition from area schools over the past week . Scores and highlights can be sent to joe@therecordns.org.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Curie 50, New Trier 44

Jake Fiegen finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Trevians dropped their second game of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Ian Brown chipped in 9 points, while Logan Feller had 8 rebounds for New Trier (11-2).

Doral 32, Loyola 28

Alex Engro scores 11 points and Brendan Loftus has 7 rebounds for the Ramblers on Thursday, Dec. 29, in a semifinal of the Kelleher Holiday Hoopsfest in Naples, Florida.

Highland Park 46, Montini 43

Simon Moschin scored 18 points and Sam Rohn added 12 for the Giants in the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, at York High School in Elmhurst.

New Trier 63, Warren 50

Jake Fiegen racked up 28 points on 8-of-11 shooting to key a Trevians’ win in the opening round of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Pontiac.

Quinn Finerty and Tyler Van Gorp chipped in 9 points apiece for New Trier.

Loyola 57, Seminole (Fla.) 42

Miles Boland explored for 36 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the victorious Ramblers (11-4) during the Kelleher Holiday Hoopfest Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Naples, Florida.

Alex Engro chipped in 13 points for Loyola.

Downers Grove South 80, Highland Park 56

Gabe Shamberg and Sam Rohn led the way for the Giants with 12 points apiece on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in their third game of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic hosted by York High School.

Loyola 40, Immokalee (Fla.) 28

Miles Boland and Alex Engro led Loyola with 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Ramblers earned a tournament-opening victory on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Naples, Florida.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Trier girls basketball poses with the consolation bracket trophy on Thursday, Dec. 29.

New Trier 44, Lake Park 40

With the Thursday, Dec. 29 win, the Trevians finished 3-1 and as consolation champions in the Komaromy Classic at Dundee-Crown High School, and Rachael Zacks was named to the All-Tournament team.

New Trier 48, Maine West 35

Rachael Zacks scored 24 points to lead the way in the Trevians’ victory Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Komaromy Classic at Dundee-Crown High School.

New Trier held the Warriors to 30 percent shooting on the afternoon.

New Trier 51, Dundee-Crown 24

Rachael Zacks had 15 points and Marley Meyers 8 for the Trevians in the 39th annual Komaromy Classic Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville.

Regina 34, Niles West 31

The Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit to claim victory over the Wolves on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Skokie.

Regina held Niles West to 0 points in the third quarter and 4 in the third to help them to the win.

Rockton Hononegah 54, New Trier 44

Reese Lahey (14 points), KJ Sacarro (11) and Erin Floyd (10) all scored in double digits for the Trevs on Monday, Dec. 26, in their opening game of the Komaromy Classic at Dundee-Crown High School.

Sacarro added 7 assists, while Lahey and Floyd had 7 rebounds each.

WRESTLING

National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic

Loyola Academy topped Allen High School — one of Texas’ top programs — 35-34 on a tiebreaker to highlight a trip from Dec. 21-22 to Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

GIRLS BOWLING

Grayslake North Invite

Victoria Hughes had a high-game 210 as New Trier finished third out of 10 teams on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Ramblers finished in 12th place in the power-packed tournament.

