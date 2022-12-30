Read full article on original website
WWMT
Whitmer shares vision for Democrat-led Michigan at inauguration for second term
LANSING, Mich. — During a Sunday morning ceremony held outside the Statehouse, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II were sworn in for their second terms as Michigan's 49th governor and 64th lieutenant governor, respectively. Whitmer and Gilchrist, both Democrats, were joined onstage by Attorney General Dana...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer says gun reform will be top priority in second term
LANSING, Mich. - For the past few years, democrats in Michigan have pushed for gun reform in the state. Multiple bills have been stalled over the years. But now for the first time in decades, that could all change. For the first time since 1984, democrats have control of the...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer to be sworn in for second term on New Year's Day
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to be sworn in for a second term Sunday as Michigan's 49th governor. She will be joined by her partner, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, for the inauguration ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney...
