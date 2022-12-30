ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer to be sworn in for second term on New Year's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to be sworn in for a second term Sunday as Michigan's 49th governor. She will be joined by her partner, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, for the inauguration ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney...
