SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
BBC
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Sanderson, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United, Porteous, Halliday, MacLeod
Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Birmingham City since August, has been watched by Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson and scout John Park. The Ibrox club may have to match what Birmingham would offer Wolves for his signature, since they are keen to sign the 23-year-old who can operate at centre-half and right-back. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Irish Premiership: 'Not good enough' - What's happened to Glentoran?
It wasn't supposed to be like this. On 5 November Glentoran were leading the way in the Irish Premiership and had recently hammered nearest rivals Larne 4-0. Mick McDermott's men had conceded just two league goals all season, then, out of the blue Glenavon stunned the league leaders. Instead of...
BBC
Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal's title hopes despite seven-point lead at New Year
Arsenal have played down their chances of winning the Premier League, despite finishing 2022 seven points ahead at the top of the table. The Gunners extended their lead over Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side have...
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Everton boss recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland 'to be an option on the bench'
Frank Lampard has explained the decision to end Ellis Simms' loan at Sunderland early.
BBC
Scott Parker: Club Bruges appoint former Bournemouth and Fulham boss as manager
Belgian side Club Bruges have named former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as their new manager. Parker, 42, had been out of work since August after he was sacked by Bournemouth following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, after which he complained about the club's transfer policy. Bruges face Benfica...
BBC
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch
All the information about where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest tomorrow in the Premier League.
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Cardiff City: Bradley Dack goal boosts promotion hopes
Blackburn Rovers earned just a second win from six games to revive their promotion hopes as Bradley Dack's deflected goal saw off Cardiff City. A sticky Ewood Park pitch made for tough viewing in a goalless first half. Three minutes after the break, Dack's shot diverted off Jack Simpson to...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Governing body will call extraordinary general meeting in 2023
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chair Ieuan Evans says an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be called in 2023 to try to push through governance change. A measure designed to give the WRU board the chance to appoint an independent chair failed at the 2022 annual general meeting in October. The...
Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker
Sunderland appear to be keen to move quickly to replace Ellis Simms this month.
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion CEO appointed OBE
Paul Barber, the chief executive of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list. Mr Barber was honoured for services to football. "It's humbling," he said. "It's a team sport and I've always been part of a team, whether it's been playing or part of a professional environment."
BBC
'We cannot play Monopoly'
Jurgen Klopp has passionately stated Liverpool will not desperately dive into the transfer market. The Reds have already signed Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but links with other players remain. Klopp said: "I don't want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody...
BBC
Tyson Fury voted British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers
Heavyweight Tyson Fury was voted the British boxer of the year by BBC Sport website readers after a stellar 2022. WBC champion Fury had two stoppage wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. The 34-year-old received 60.66% of the votes, while unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas finished in second with...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
