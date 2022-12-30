Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
Bristol: Work to begin on England's biggest wind turbine
Work to build England's biggest wind turbine will start in February. The 150-metre structure will dwarf the other turbines already in Avonmouth, Bristol, when it is finished. Around 100 tonnes of steel and 1,000 tonnes of concrete will be needed to build it. Project development manager David Tudgey said the...
BBC
World Snooker Tour match-fixing investigation: China's Zhao Xintong suspended
The 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong and his compatriot Zhang Jiankang are the latest Chinese players to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour. The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) have sanctioned the players as part of a match-fixing investigation. Zhao, 25, was due to play four-time...
BBC
First 44 migrants of 2023 cross Channel in small boat
Some 44 migrants have been brought to shore in the UK, in the first small boat crossing of the new year. The migrants were picked up by the UK's Border Force and taken to Dover. French authorities say another two boats carrying 80 migrants got into difficulty in the Channel...
BBC
Aston shooting victim Letisha Shakespeare's mum continues campaign 20 years on
Twenty years ago, two teenage girls were killed as they stood outside a new year party. The killings of Letisha Shakespeare and Charlene Ellis sent shockwaves through the city of Birmingham and beyond, and led their families to dedicate themselves to campaigning against gun and gang crime. In the parish...
BBC
Cost-of-living payments: Three instalments totalling £900 confirmed
Eight million people receiving benefits and on low incomes will receive their £900 cost-of-living payments in three instalments, the government has said. The first payment of £301 will be made in the spring, with a second of £300 in the autumn and a final £299 instalment in the spring of 2024.
BBC
Thor the walrus leaves Blyth after overnight harbour stay
A walrus who attracted huge crowds in Scarborough and saw the town's new year fireworks cancelled has left his latest stopping point of Blyth. The animal, dubbed Thor, arrived in the Northumberland harbour at about midday on Monday where he rested on a pontoon. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue...
BBC
Refugee trauma: 'Even when they get help, it’s too late'
Much of the recent coverage and debate about immigration concerns those who travel to the UK via the Channel, and especially how much it costs to keep people housed once they arrive. There is another cost, however, and that is to the mental health of those who have suffered severe...
BBC
Norwich grandmother shares her experience after weight loss op
When Penny Browne underwent a gastric bypass operation after having no success with dieting and slimming groups, she hoped to get her "life back". How is she doing seven months on and what is she looking forward to in 2023?. "I feel so much happier," says Miss Browne. The 54-year-old...
Comments / 0