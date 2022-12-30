Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines sued for not providing refunds after cancelation meltdown
Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded when an operational meltdown led the carrier to cancel more than 15,000 flights late last month. In a proposed class action filed on Dec. 30 in New Orleans federal court, Eric Capdeville accused Southwest of breach of contract after a fierce winter storm that swept across the US shortly before Christmas upended the carrier’s schedule. Though Southwest has promised to reimburse passengers for expenses, Capdeville said it offered only a credit to him and his daughter after scrapping their Dec. 27 flight to Portland, Ore., from New Orleans and being unable...
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Delta pilot allegedly goes on intercom to blame Pete Buttigieg for delay
A Delta pilot allegedly went on his plane’s public-address system to blame Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the delays that left the flight grounded in Atlanta on Monday. Systemwide air-traffic-control issues had “slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace,” causing delays for passengers across the US, including in Atlanta, Newsweek reported. The Delta pilot reportedly vented to his passengers about the delay and targeted Buttigieg. At least one passenger took issue with the flight-crew member’s politically charged remarks. “@Delta it is not okay for the pilot of flight 2274 ATL-RSW to blame a Florida ground stop on @PeteButtigieg,” Stewart Lucas said in a tweet,...
