Missing Grover Beach woman located in San Luis Obispo
The 65-year-old woman was found safe.
San Luis Obispo wants to pay you to eat at local restaurants in January
"There’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between," President of SLO Chamber of Commerce said.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Cal Poly wins award for 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade entry
Cal Poly has an award-winning float in the Tournament of Roses Parade once again. The Float, “called "Road to Reclamation," was awarded as Most Extraordinary Float.
New Year’s Storm on the Central Coast causes Power Outages in San Luis Obispo County
The New Year's weekend storm on the Central Coast caused power outages in San Luis Obispo County. The post New Year’s Storm on the Central Coast causes Power Outages in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Maria. The Cabrillo High School - Lompoc soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 03, 2023, 16:15:00. The Cabrillo High School - Lompoc soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 03, 2023, 16:15:00.
Part of Avila Beach closed due to sewage spill
On New Year's Eve, grease and rainwater built up in the sewer system and more than 4,200 gallons flowed to San Luis Obispo Creek and Avila Beach.
City of SLO starts local dining rewards program
For the month of January, the City of San Luis Obispo is providing $25 gift cards to anyone that spends more than $100 on food or drink purchases at any SLO business. The post City of SLO starts local dining rewards program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
South SLO County: what were the changes in real estate prices the week of Dec. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in South SLO County in the last two weeks was $405, which is the highest in the county. After South SLO County, the most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Atascadero, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $353.
calcoasttimes.com
SLO County rainfall totals well above average
Another atmospheric river is dumping rain on San Luis Obispo County, and pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. During the past 24 hours, the storm brought between .02 of an inch in Shandon to 1.89 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria. The storms have left many areas of the county with almost double the average amount of rainfall from July 1through Jan. 1, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports.
Detective locates missing 65-year-old woman in San Luis Obispo
Grover Beach Police were searching for a missing 65-year-old. Terri Lee Rodman was last seen by her family on Friday, Dec. 30.
Winter storms turn Morro Bay harbor into ‘a frothing mess.’ What was it like 40 years ago?
One Morro Bay Harbor Patrol officer spotted “the biggest waves I’ve ever seen” in 1981.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the New Year. Natalia Munoz was born at 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 1 to mother Nissy Limon.
calcoasttimes.com
Raw sewage spill in San Luis Obispo
A blocked sewer line caused approximately 4,250 gallons of raw sewage to pour into San Luis Obispo Creek on New Years Eve, according to the SLO County Public Health Department. The spill started at about 5 p.m. and city workers stopped the release less than two hours later. Public health...
bigsurkate.blog
Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
San Luis Obispo Sheriffs arrest 20 year old man after family dispute in Nipomo
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 20 year old man for assault with a deadly weapon at the 800 block of Southland in Nipomo after a family argument. The post San Luis Obispo Sheriffs arrest 20 year old man after family dispute in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Popular SLO barbecue restaurant closes doors after ‘almost 3 decades of amazing times’
The restaurant closed suddenly on Monday.
calcoastnews.com
Multiple rock slides close Highway 1 at Ragged Point
Multiple rock slides discovered New Years Eve have led Caltrans to shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County. There is no estimated time for reopening. Because of mudslides behind the catchment area at Paul’s Slide...
The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike
The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday. The post The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
