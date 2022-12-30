ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoasttimes.com

SLO County rainfall totals well above average

Another atmospheric river is dumping rain on San Luis Obispo County, and pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. During the past 24 hours, the storm brought between .02 of an inch in Shandon to 1.89 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria. The storms have left many areas of the county with almost double the average amount of rainfall from July 1through Jan. 1, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports.
calcoasttimes.com

Raw sewage spill in San Luis Obispo

A blocked sewer line caused approximately 4,250 gallons of raw sewage to pour into San Luis Obispo Creek on New Years Eve, according to the SLO County Public Health Department. The spill started at about 5 p.m. and city workers stopped the release less than two hours later. Public health...
bigsurkate.blog

Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
calcoastnews.com

Multiple rock slides close Highway 1 at Ragged Point

Multiple rock slides discovered New Years Eve have led Caltrans to shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County. There is no estimated time for reopening. Because of mudslides behind the catchment area at Paul’s Slide...
