Patrick Steele
3d ago

yeah let's keep.rewarding the rich and passing all over the poor. after all.why should the rich pay their fair share of taxes when the poor can pick up the tab.

mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW

In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
DALLAS, TX
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Looking at $600K in Legal Fees to Curtail Poker Businesses

Texas is one of the US states that have strict laws when it comes to gambling and the activity is in fact illegal in the state. Placing monetary wagers on any game that involves dice, cards or machines such as slots is forbidden. However, a loophole related to poker enabled a statewide expansion of the activity.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up

Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco

The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Tikka Taco in Irving is Taco-fying Indian Food

Tikka Taco is perhaps at the forefront of a new Mexican-Indian cuisine. The establishment serves tacos, bowls and burritos all filled with classic Indian flavors. A mildly clever sign on the wall instructs customers "eat tacos," and “nacho worry.” It's clear that the cultural fusion here starts long before the tacos even reach the table. First, get your hands on the tikka fries ($6). The popular appetizer starts out simple, with a bed of traditional potato fries. It’s what goes on top that makes McDonald’s French fries wilt in comparison. The dish is drenched in a creamy tikka sauce and sprinkled with diced onion, tomato and cheese for a cooling sensation on the palate.
IRVING, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Happy New Year | Predictions for 2023

The Dallas Express is starting a New Year’s tradition. Our reporters and editors interviewed some of the city’s business, political, and thought leaders and asked what they expect in the new year. We also went to local shopping centers and coffee shops to listen to some people’s thoughts...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd

Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past

On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

What to Look Out For in Dallas News in 2023

With each year, the news in Dallas seems to introduce as many questions as it does answers. Bills filed in the Texas legislature, elections, proposed ordinances, all-day city council committee hearings and things of that nature are all certainly notable in their own way, but for the most part, we have to wait to learn what will eventually become of them and how they will impact our everyday lives.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm

North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
FORT WORTH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: What sign ordinances say about you

Not long ago, I talked to a good friend who is a business owner in Downtown Brownwood. He explained to me the onerous nature of the sign ordinances downtown and how hard it was for him (or just about anyone else) to properly represent their business with signage. I agreed with him.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

