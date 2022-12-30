ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Winter water drought brings 'dangerous' conditions for Pender

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago

While a winter drought continues, Pender County officials are asking residents to be mindful before running water in their kitchens and bathrooms.

Kenny Keel, director of Pender County Utilities, said it's a "dangerous situation" after getting data news from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Streamflow is being reduced and Pender leaders are asking everyone to do their part through voluntary water conservation.

The public was notified a few weeks ago. As of Wednesday, Dec. 28, the region is still under moderate drought conditions.

"We're managing it OK right now," Keel said. "I guess the positive is that we don't use quite as much water because people aren't irrigating, and we don't have too many tourists or people coming to the area."

They are able to meet demand, but Keel said it's still important for people to help conserve water for the county's system. It's something they wanted to educate the public on before the new year and before the issue gets worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWVx6_0jyUTLfi00

What's behind the shortage?

Keel said Pender County hasn't got the rainfall it normally would. It's a familiar situation, with Pender experiencing a drought for the second-straight year.

"We're behind in our rainfall, so our region is under a moderate drought because of that," he said.

Pender gets its water from a few sources: the Cape Fear River, local water plants and wells, and Wallace in nearby Duplin County.

Who's using most of the water?

The biggest concern is the U.S. 17 corridor in eastern Pender for places such as Scotts Hill and Hampstead. More than half of the water is used by residents on this side of the county.

"We do struggle with pushing water from the other parts of the system from our water plant and the Town of Wallace to get it to Hampstead," he said.

There are a couple of wells supplying Hampstead. Construction is underway to add three more wells in Hampstead and Scotts Hill. It will take about another year before the first well is ready to use.

"Once those three wells go into operation, it will help us out tremendously with the big demand in that area," he said. "Until that happens, we're going to struggle a bit, especially if the weather is dry and we have drought conditions, it makes it that much harder."

Keel said the county will continue working on the issue and will have more guidance for residents in the upcoming months.

"Even though it's unusual, in Pender County, we're trying to get in front of the issue while anticipating in the upcoming year," he said. "We may continue to have these drought issues and we want to make it a part of the public conversation and keep it in folks minds, so we don't have any surprises if we have to put out more guidance or even have more restrictions in place. That hasn't been determined yet. We may get lucky and have a wet summer, but we want to be prepared and be ahead of the game."

Watching out

In a news release, Pender County reported that the NOAA said wildfire danger is higher than the seasonal normal during droughts.

Tommy Batson, Pender emergency director, is urging residents to monitor outdoor burning because dry grass and leaves can spread fires quickly.

“Suppressing a fire requires a huge amount of water and during a drought, we need to conserve our water,” Batson said in the news release.

How to help

With the help of Ready.gov, Pender County officials are asking residents to use these methods during the drought.

∎ Never pour water down the drain when there may be another use for it. For example, use it to water your indoor plants or garden.

∎ Fix dripping faucets by replacing washers. One drop per second wastes 2,700 gallons of water a year.

∎ Check all plumbing for leaks and have any leaks repaired by a plumber.

∎ Retrofit all household faucets by installing aerators with flow restrictors.

∎ Install an instant hot water heater on your sink. Insulate your water pipes to reduce heat loss and prevent them from breaking.

∎ Install a water-softening system only when the minerals in the water would damage your pipes. Turn the softener off while on vacation.

∎ Choose appliances that are more energy and water efficient.

∎ Consider purchasing a low-volume toilet that uses less than half the water of older models.

∎ Install a toilet displacement device to cut down on the amount of water needed to flush. Place a one-gallon plastic jug of water into the tank to displace toilet flow. Make sure it does not interfere with the operating parts.

∎ Replace your showerhead with an ultra-low-flow version.

∎ Instead of using the garbage disposal, throw food in the garbage or start a compost pile to dispose of it.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Winter water drought brings 'dangerous' conditions for Pender

