FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbtw.com
Another warm day tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another mild night on deck where low temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low-50s, ten degrees or so above average. Patchy fog is expected once again tonight and early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow has a very similar outlook to today with temperatures near 70 degrees throughout the area.
wbtw.com
2023 Starting Off Warm Across The Area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy New Year! 2023 is starting off how, 2022 left us. Another warm day across the area. A cold front passed through the area Saturday evening, but not much “cold” air moved through. Today we will see a decrease in clouds throughout the day. I don’t think we become completely sunny, but should see some by this afternoon. High temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
WMBF
Drivers in Myrtle Beach area see nearly 30 cent increase at the pumps
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve been to the gas pump recently, you may have noticed that you are paying more just within the past week. Gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area have risen 29.4 in the last week, with an average of $2.96 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a car in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornberry Drive, officials said. The […]
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Animal shelter in South Carolina seeks homes for more than 200 dogs, cats
The shelter has only 88 kennels, but currently there are 123 dogs and 85 cats available for adoption.
WMBF
‘We have to have a great downtown’: Myrtle Beach mayor shares top priorities for 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In one of her first sit-down interviews of the new year, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune shares her goals for 2023. There are a few key things on Bethune’s list of goals, but she said sprucing up the downtown area takes the top spot.
South Carolina residents share what they learned in 2022
The past year has been filled with lessons, from how to stay healthy to being more kind. We asked people in the Upstate one simple question, what did you learn this year?
Crews find body of missing Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
columbiametro.com
Shake, Rattle, and Roll
Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
WMBF
SC gas prices start 2023 with a sharp increase over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina saw a sharp jump over the last week as prices jumped 19.7 cents bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $2.92, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas was...
Camper, barns catch fire on New Year’s Eve near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said. The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting. No […]
Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
WMBF
Ring in 2023 at the Marshwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Head down to the MarshWalk and ring in the New Year! All eight of their participating MarshWalk restaurants will have the best food and drink specials along with their amazing live entertainment. It’s also your last chance to experience the Wonderland of Lights event as they will be coming down after January 1st!
columbiametro.com
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
WMBF
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
2 dead in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Monday night in a shooting in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. It happened on Gemini Drive, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, which said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation. A homicide unit was also investigating. […]
