Myrtle Beach, SC

wbtw.com

Another warm day tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another mild night on deck where low temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low-50s, ten degrees or so above average. Patchy fog is expected once again tonight and early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow has a very similar outlook to today with temperatures near 70 degrees throughout the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

2023 Starting Off Warm Across The Area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy New Year! 2023 is starting off how, 2022 left us. Another warm day across the area. A cold front passed through the area Saturday evening, but not much “cold” air moved through. Today we will see a decrease in clouds throughout the day. I don’t think we become completely sunny, but should see some by this afternoon. High temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a car in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornberry Drive, officials said. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Crews find body of missing Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
columbiametro.com

Shake, Rattle, and Roll

Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
ELGIN, SC
WBTW News13

Camper, barns catch fire on New Year’s Eve near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said. The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting. No […]
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
LUGOFF, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Ring in 2023 at the Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Head down to the MarshWalk and ring in the New Year! All eight of their participating MarshWalk restaurants will have the best food and drink specials along with their amazing live entertainment. It’s also your last chance to experience the Wonderland of Lights event as they will be coming down after January 1st!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbiametro.com

Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake

Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Police activity slows traffic in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead in Darlington County shooting, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Monday night in a shooting in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. It happened on Gemini Drive, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, which said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation. A homicide unit was also investigating. […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

