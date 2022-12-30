Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
suggest.com
Scottie Pippen Net Worth: Here’s What The Former NBA Champion Is Worth In 2023
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. Michael Jordan may be...
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron had no problem with Mitchell breaking his Cavaliers scoring record
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’
After Larry Bird retired from coaching, Isiah Thomas took over the Indiana Pacers. After a few years, though, Larry Legend was back on the scene. The post Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
NBA executives suggested that both franchises were generating the buzz on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Will the Lakers have enough assets to swing a major deal?
Yardbarker
Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court
Jerry West's hands are all over some of the greatest dynasties in the NBA. The Logo was one of the greatest players to take the court, but his role as an executive and talent appraiser has seen him put together masterpiece after masterpiece. West was integral to the Showtime Lakers, and he was also instrumental in building the Golden State Warriors. His recent achievements include bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.
"I'm 22 years old, I don't know the business side of it"- Patrick Beverley reveals that he had to pay $1.4M to play in the NBA
Patrick Beverley reveals that he had to pay $1.4M to play in the NBA after going overseas and discussed this with Kevin Hart on the Cold As Balls podcast.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Monday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins from the G League before Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
UPDATE: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant went to the locker room during Saturday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.
Ja Morant Surprises Fan with Game-Worn Shoes
A young fan cried after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant gave him game-worn shoes.
Yardbarker
When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Even at 38 years old, James is dominating the league like no other player that we have seen before. So much so that if the Lakers had a good record, James would certainly be in the conversation for winning the fifth NBA MVP award of his career.
From All Angles: Nets React To Kyrie Irving's Mesmerizing Dunk
Kyrie Irving's one-handed putback dunk had everyone in attendance in awe and the reactions from his teammates say it all.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Predicts LA Trades LeBron James in New Year
A Sports Illustrated writer believes LeBron will be traded in 2023.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Hilariously Shared An Old Tweet That Said He Would Slow Down After Turning 30
LeBron James is doing something unprecedented. Despite being 38 years of age, the King is playing at a level that most players do only in their primes. James marked his 38th birthday by dropping a monster 47 points against the Atlanta Hawks, and it's safe to say that Father Time is uncharacteristically struggling in his battle against the King.
