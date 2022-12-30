ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court

Jerry West's hands are all over some of the greatest dynasties in the NBA. The Logo was one of the greatest players to take the court, but his role as an executive and talent appraiser has seen him put together masterpiece after masterpiece. West was integral to the Showtime Lakers, and he was also instrumental in building the Golden State Warriors. His recent achievements include bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Yardbarker

When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Even at 38 years old, James is dominating the league like no other player that we have seen before. So much so that if the Lakers had a good record, James would certainly be in the conversation for winning the fifth NBA MVP award of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Hilariously Shared An Old Tweet That Said He Would Slow Down After Turning 30

LeBron James is doing something unprecedented. Despite being 38 years of age, the King is playing at a level that most players do only in their primes. James marked his 38th birthday by dropping a monster 47 points against the Atlanta Hawks, and it's safe to say that Father Time is uncharacteristically struggling in his battle against the King.

