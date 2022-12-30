Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Biggest TV Shows Coming to Streaming in 2023
Streaming had a rocky year, but there are still loads of exciting titles coming our way in 2023! Though we'll have to wait until 2024 for the return of House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Sandman's continuation, nostalgic and original programming are bountiful in the new year.
IGN
Warzone 2 Jailbreak: Timing and Explanation
Death is not always the end in Warzone 2.0. If you are lucky, you and your downed teammates might just get another chance at victory with Jailbreak. The Jailbreak event redeploys all downed Operators back into the match. If you can get in on a Jailbreak, you might just win the opportunity to rejoin your squad and get the win.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Streaming Date for Disney+ Revealed
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the Black Panther movie that featured Chadwick Boseman as the protagonist T'Challa. Due to the unfortunate and sudden passing of Boseman, the directors and writers had to work on a new story for the sequel. This movie puts Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku,...
Watch: 'Sky Rojo' stars face their past in Season 3 trailer
"Sky Rojo," a Spanish drama starring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado, will return for a third season on Netflix.
IGN
The Biggest Movies Coming in 2023
Theaters and television screens across the world are already bursting at the seems as 2023 has jam packed year of films. The pre James era of DC movies is rapidly coming to a close with the Aquaman sequel and the ever-delayed Flash finally hitting the screen. Meanwhile, the MCU continues the Multiverse Saga with Phase Five, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and continuing on with Guardians of the Galaxy and The Marvels.
IGN
Velocity Gaming to Collab with S8UL Esports for GTA Roleplay Server
Indian esports organisation Velocity Gaming, also known as VLT, recently announced a collaboration with S8UL Esports to improve their GTA 5 Roleplay server, Velocity Roleplay. The Velocity Roleplay server was launched in April 2022, and it has received positive feedback from the gaming community. The collaboration with S8UL Esports is expected to attract new players and audiences to the server.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Netflix Series Loses Jeb Stuart as Showrunner Due to 'Differences in Vision'
Over the past few years, we have seen a change in the tide of reception towards film and TV adaptations of video games, thanks to projects like The Witcher, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. And it seemed like these fortunes will rub off on new adaptations such as...
IGN
Beginner's Guide - Witcher 3 Features and Things to Know
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an Action Role-Playing game developed by CD Projekt RED. It was first released on May 19, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has since been re-released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Witcher 3 is one of the most...
IGN
The Best Valheim Armor
There's danger around every corner in Valheim and the best way to protect yourself is with a good set of armor. This section of IGN's Valheim guide features every obtainable armor set, including crafting recipes and individual spawn codes. Looking for a specific Valheim armor tier? Click the links below...
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, & More - January 2023
Happy New Year fellow entertainment fans! 2023 is upon us and it’s bringing us some new seasons of our favorite shows, like The Bad Batch, Vinland Saga, and The Legend of Vox Machina. Don’t worry we are getting new shows and movies this year too!
IGN
Wishing Well
The Wishing Well is an optional area in God of War Ragnarok that you can visit to earn lucrative rewards including various valuable resources and the Fallen Stars Armor Set. Located in Vanaheim's northern region, The Crater, the Wishing Well is the southern section of The Plains that connects The Jungle to the West and The Sinkholes to the East.
IGN
Netflix: Emily in Paris Overtakes Wednesday as Top Series on Streaming Platform
Netflix has had back-to-back hits when it comes to series. From Squid Game to Stranger Things, the streaming platform has been successful in dominating today’s pop culture. One such standout hit of 2022 was Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. In just three weeks of release since November, it became the second-most watched English series on Netflix. However, the third season of Emily in Paris, which just came out on December 21, already overtook Wednesday for some time as the top series on the streaming platform.
IGN
Move Deck Build Guide
Move decks are one of the main deck types in Marvel Snap, and they use a solid, albeit slightly chaotic, game plan to win matches. These decks can be built as early as Pool 1, making them a solid choice for beginners. But they become much more complex as more cards are earned.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Animator Provides an Insight Into the Movie's Innovation Through Visuals
The Spider-Verse series is known for creating waves in the animation genre. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a film that received an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Therefore, Sony Pictures Entertainment have to bring their A-game in order to maintain the level they have created. According to recent reports, it seems they are putting in all the efforts to provide the best possible animation yet.
IGN
Pokemon Go How to Catch Ditto 2023
Pokemon Go released Ditto, the Transform Pokemon in November 2016. Ditto disguises itself as other Pokemon, more commonly as ones that are shown to frequent on a monthly basis. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of what Pokemon Ditto currently disguises itself as, how to catch it, and more.
IGN
The Fragmented Past
The Fragmented Past is the fourth Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Patrolling along the river in Forest of Valor, Buzz began to regain parts of his memory. Feeling a great battle against evil, Buzz recruits your help to recover his memories. The Fragmented Past Walkthrough. Need...
IGN
Daily Deals: Ring Fit Adventure, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and More
2023 is here, and it's time to jump straight into the best sales of the New Year. There are a few great deals out there today to get your year started, including a 4TB external hard drive, Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch, and the recently-released Marvel Midnight Suns. Plus, the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These great deals and more below.
IGN
'Fakemon' Designer Explains What Makes a Pokémon a Pokémon
Every time a new Pokémon generation is announced, clever tricksters online manage to fool us all by designing "fakemon" — fake Pokémon that look real enough the community is convinced they're actual leaks. Some, of course, are more believable than others, but inevitably there are at least...
IGN
The Final Challenges - Phantom Challenge
At first glance, the Phantom trial is a pretty straightforward one, as you'll be squaring off against a Flame Phantom in the confines of the arena. However, the twist comes when you destroy the Springs necessary for weakening the primordial beast, as they will each summon a group of enemies to attack you.
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water VFX Supervisor Gives Her Take on the CG vs Practical Shot Twitter Debate and More
Avatar: The Way of Water opened in theatres last month to much fanfare. Director James Cameron finally delivered on a visual spectacle for the sequel to the hit 2009 sci-fi film. The original racked up over $2 billion at the box office, mostly because of the beautiful world of Pandora...
Comments / 0