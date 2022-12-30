Netflix has had back-to-back hits when it comes to series. From Squid Game to Stranger Things, the streaming platform has been successful in dominating today’s pop culture. One such standout hit of 2022 was Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. In just three weeks of release since November, it became the second-most watched English series on Netflix. However, the third season of Emily in Paris, which just came out on December 21, already overtook Wednesday for some time as the top series on the streaming platform.

6 HOURS AGO