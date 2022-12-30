He ran a popular NYC cafe for years. Now the focus is plant-based comfort food in Miami

C’mon, get Happea’s, Miami.

The name of a new plant-based restaurant is pronounced “happy,” with an accent on “peas,” like the round, green vegetable.

The comfort food eatery was recently brought to South Florida by Danny Omari, best known for running his family’s Cafe Bari in NYC’s Soho for more than two decades.

Like so many in the COVID era, Omari is a 305er now, and opened up two locations, one in Brickell and the other near his new home in Aventura.

Those with a sweet tooth may know Omari better as a co-founder of Baked By Melissa cupcakes . As the story goes, after developing an obsession for Melissa Ben-Ishay’s miniature frosted treats, he offered her space inside his cafe in 2008.

The two went on to open 13 BBM locations around New York. Sadly, there’s none in the Magic City yet, but there’s always the possibility, Omari says (beg him when you see him around town).

Danny Omari

The 40-year-old is all on his own with Happea’s, having created the menu himself.

Think such Mediterranean-meets-Latin dishes as a broccoli “burger,” shredded “beef” (nope, jackfruit) and a buffalo “chicken” (soybean) wrap that we hear Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning grabs at least once a week.

Also in the mix: bowls, smoothies, salads, fresh pressed juices, hummus and even “bacon,” actually made of radishes (we do not joke about such sacred things).

Omari, who has worked months to perfect the chow, says that even his version of the addictive salt-cured meat tastes, feels and looks like the real deal. All his stuff does, the foodie promises.

“At Happea’s, we work tirelessly to find the best, most delicious plant-based substitutes for popular signature dishes,” he says. “We’ll fool any carnivore.”

Happea’s

▪ 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 954-367-2548

▪ 1676 NE 205th Ter., Aventura (for takeout and delivery only); 786-661-2846

www.happeas.com