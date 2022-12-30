ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

He ran a popular NYC cafe for years. Now the focus is plant-based comfort food in Miami

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDZLt_0jyUS5SI00

C’mon, get Happea’s, Miami.

The name of a new plant-based restaurant is pronounced “happy,” with an accent on “peas,” like the round, green vegetable.

The comfort food eatery was recently brought to South Florida by Danny Omari, best known for running his family’s Cafe Bari in NYC’s Soho for more than two decades.

Like so many in the COVID era, Omari is a 305er now, and opened up two locations, one in Brickell and the other near his new home in Aventura.

Those with a sweet tooth may know Omari better as a co-founder of Baked By Melissa cupcakes . As the story goes, after developing an obsession for Melissa Ben-Ishay’s miniature frosted treats, he offered her space inside his cafe in 2008.

The two went on to open 13 BBM locations around New York. Sadly, there’s none in the Magic City yet, but there’s always the possibility, Omari says (beg him when you see him around town).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyw1O_0jyUS5SI00
Danny Omari

The 40-year-old is all on his own with Happea’s, having created the menu himself.

Think such Mediterranean-meets-Latin dishes as a broccoli “burger,” shredded “beef” (nope, jackfruit) and a buffalo “chicken” (soybean) wrap that we hear Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning grabs at least once a week.

Also in the mix: bowls, smoothies, salads, fresh pressed juices, hummus and even “bacon,” actually made of radishes (we do not joke about such sacred things).

Omari, who has worked months to perfect the chow, says that even his version of the addictive salt-cured meat tastes, feels and looks like the real deal. All his stuff does, the foodie promises.

“At Happea’s, we work tirelessly to find the best, most delicious plant-based substitutes for popular signature dishes,” he says. “We’ll fool any carnivore.”

Happea’s

▪ 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 954-367-2548

▪ 1676 NE 205th Ter., Aventura (for takeout and delivery only); 786-661-2846

www.happeas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stupiddope.com

Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast

Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Residents Say Farewell to Rosati’s Pizza

A restaurant known for serving authentic Chicago-style pizza announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that its Coral Springs location will be closing. Rosati’s Pizza, located at 4320 N. State Road 7 in Turtle Crossing, has been in business serving local residents for three years. “We are sad...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior

This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
MIAMI, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

British tourist has painful brush with Portuguese man o' war in South Beach

MIAMI - A tourist from the UK, who does not want to reveal her identity, had a painful brush with a Portuguese man o' war.  "I stood up and viciously got tentacles all over me. On the arms, a little on my torso. I was screaming in agonizing pain I never experienced before," she said.It all began when she and her boyfriend went for a swim at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday in South Beach.  They raced out of the water screaming for help. "The hotel got vinegar and started pouring it on my arms. The paramedics came, they started...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

From tomato farmer to UM fan to quest to ‘cure the incurable,’ Paul DiMare lived full life

Future first-round NFL Draft pick Alonzo Highsmith first met Paul DiMare in the early 1980s when Highsmith played football at Miami Columbus High with Scott, one of DiMare’s four sons. A few years later, when Highsmith was baptized during his illustrious career with the Miami Hurricanes, he chose DiMare as his godfather — then asked DiMare again to be his son Alonzo “Paul” Highsmith’s godfather when he was born.
MIAMI, FL
Kiki Alba

Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition

Miami SkylinePhoto byPhoto by Antonio Cuellar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Big Cheese Miami, Pizza Ironside and Andiamo Pizza.
MIAMI, FL
NewPelican

Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious

Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

19th annual Tropical Nights Gala raises $500K for UM-NSU CARD

Tropical Nights, the annual gala benefitting the University of Miami – Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the iconic InterContinental Miami Hotel in Downtown Miami. The 19th annual gala raised $500,000 for UM-NSU CARD and will...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Spot the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami in these locations

Welcome the new year in Miami with a star-lit sky and celebratory fireworks. Watching fireworks as the clock strikes twelve during New Year’s Eve is a tradition we’re not ready to give up. After all, it’s a feeling brimming with excitement about what’s coming and a celebration that gives us immense hope.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says

The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
sflcn.com

7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival Features Renowned Jazz Greats

MIAMI BEACH – Power Access announces the full line-up for the 7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival (SBJF), January 5-8, 2023. Sixteen (16) performances by world-renowned Jazz greats and local Jazz favorites will take place at venues throughout Miami Beach. From an exclusive night with Grammy-nominated legendary Jazz pianist...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Mid-Rise Multifamily Community Acquisition in Miami

Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Florida. The community adds to HGI’s growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI’s ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy