Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Related
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
sanatogapost.com
Electric Vehicle Chargers May Pop Up Everywhere
HARRISBURG PA – As 2022 opened, residents of Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties claimed collective ownership of more than 5,900 electric vehicles (better known by their acronym, EVs) according to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Motor Vehicles. That’s a relatively small number when compared to the total of more than...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023
Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
Delco is creating a land bank to fight blight. Can it avoid the problems plaguing others?
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County is establishing a land bank to transform blighted and abandoned properties into new opportunities for affordable housing, commercial development, and green space.
PhillyBite
The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania
- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania
- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
glensidelocal.com
Old York Road, Washington Lane temporarily closed
The Abington Township Police Department recently posted to Facebook that Old York Road and Washington Lane are temporarily closed due to a car accident. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Photo credits: Abington Township PD.
morethanthecurve.com
PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall
PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware
America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion
There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
buckscountyherald.com
Iconic Riegelsville span took its last toll 100 years ago
The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is marking the 100th anniversary of the famed Riegelsville Bridge’s sale, a transaction that ushered in its era of public ownership and ended the collection of tolls from those who crossed it. Toll collection was halted for good on Jan. 1, 1923...
Comments / 0