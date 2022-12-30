ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Vehicle Chargers May Pop Up Everywhere

HARRISBURG PA – As 2022 opened, residents of Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties claimed collective ownership of more than 5,900 electric vehicles (better known by their acronym, EVs) according to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Motor Vehicles. That’s a relatively small number when compared to the total of more than...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital

It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania

- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

Old York Road, Washington Lane temporarily closed

The Abington Township Police Department recently posted to Facebook that Old York Road and Washington Lane are temporarily closed due to a car accident. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Photo credits: Abington Township PD.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
morethanthecurve.com

PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware

America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
DELAWARE STATE
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Iconic Riegelsville span took its last toll 100 years ago

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is marking the 100th anniversary of the famed Riegelsville Bridge’s sale, a transaction that ushered in its era of public ownership and ended the collection of tolls from those who crossed it. Toll collection was halted for good on Jan. 1, 1923...
RIEGELSVILLE, PA

