Pennsylvania State

newjerseylocalnews.com

Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.

Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
NEW JERSEY STATE
jcitytimes.com

New Year Brings Increase in Minimum Wage

With the New Year came an increase in the minimum wage for most New Jersey employees. The new minimum wage will be $14.13 per hour, up from $13. The increase is part of legislation signed by Governor Phil Murphy in February 2019 that gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation

Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
OREGON STATE
Shore News Network

Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor

WENONAH, NJ – Former New Jersey State Senator and Democrat political powerbroker Steve Sweeney is not done yet. In 2021, he lost in an upset election to Conservative Republican Ed Durr. Since his defeat, Sweeney has been politicking, planning his comeback for 2022. According to his last financial report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Sweeney has a million-dollar war chest to start his return to office. He even has a ‘company car’, purchased by the campaign he uses to drive around to campaign and political events across the state. He’s no longer a state senator, but The post Steve Sweeney starts 2023 with a million dollars to defeat Ed Durr in November, or run for Governor appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

17 Google Maps Pictures of Nothing that Erase Every Stereotype of NJ

Is there anything worse than being asked, "what exit?!" when someone from out of the area hears that you are from New Jersey?. And get out of the left lane while you're at it. For those of us living in New Jersey, we know this is the greatest state to live in. I mean, where would you rather be -- South Dakota or New Jersey? Sure, the cost of living is sky-high, there's traffic, and you can't back out of your driveway without having to pay a toll -- but, we can get a damn good order of disco fries at 2 AM and we're within driving distance of anything you could ever want to be near.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year

NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
CBS New York

New York, New Jersey among 23 states increasing minimum wage

NEW YORK -- Minimum wage will go up in 2023 for workers in 23 states, including New York and New Jersey.Most of New York state will see the minimum pay rise to $14.20/hour. There's already a $15 minimum for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.In New Jersey, the minimum hourly wage goes to $14.13 for most employees starting Jan. 1.Connecticut's minimum wage rose in July and will increase to $15/hour on June 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
