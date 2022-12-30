Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms

LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO