Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jim Harbaugh’s return to NFL reportedly a ‘done deal’
Last offseason, Jim Harbaugh found himself thrust into the NFL head coaching carousel for about a weekend. It almost seemed
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during game vs. Bengals, is in critical condition, NFL says; game postponed indefinitely
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, and the contest was postponed indefinitely by the NFL at approximately 10 p.m. EST. The Bills tweeted out an update from...
Damar Hamlin’s marketing rep and agent provide update on Hamlin’s condition
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Close confidants to Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin has provided an update on Hamlin’s condition after he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Jordon Rooney, the CEO of sports marketing agency Jaster Athletes, who is Hamlin’s marketing representative and...
How Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense woke up during the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play....
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Bills and Bengals fans gathered at the hospital caring for Damar Hamlin and shared a moment of prayer
Damar Hamlin went to the hospital in critical condition after a hit on Monday night. Fans from both teams came together to pray for his health.
Ryan Day giving up play calling? Plus fake punts, C.J. Stroud and are Ohio State fans more hopeful or angry? Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Buckeye Talk episode for Monday evening/Tuesday morning, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means continue to react to Ohio State’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff with the help of the results of a text subscriber survey. (Try the texts at 614-350-3315).
Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’
LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates from Week 17′s Monday night showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- With both the Bengals and Bills firmly in the playoff picture, tonight’s matchup will go a long way toward the final AFC rankings and playoff seedings. Its always a treat when two of the league’s best young players are going against each other. The Bengals and Bills both rank top five in points per game and third-down efficiency thanks to quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. Defensively, both teams are in the top 10 in points allowed. So the heavyweight feel is perfect for the bright lights of primetime.
Stadium reaction after scary collapse from Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday game
Buffalo Bills safety, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, inducing worry and fear for fans watching at home and especially in the stadium.
Watch Amari Cooper give the Browns a lead on a 46-yard catch-and-run touchdown
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns had just 23 passing yards in the first half against Washington on Sunday. Amari Cooper doubled that on one play in the third quarter and gave the Browns a 10-7 lead in the process. Facing a third down, Deshaun Watson found Cooper, who didn’t...
