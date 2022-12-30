Partying in Miami for New Year’s? How to deal with your hangover without Cuban food

Miami is one big party on New Year’s Eve. But sometimes, people party too hard and wake up weak, nauseated and with a pounding headache.

And while your family, friends or local bartender might have their signature hangover cures , like Cuban food, there isn’t a medically proven cure-all for hangovers.

But there are things you can do to reduce your risk of waking up with a massive hangover. And also steps you can take to feel better if you drank one too many beers, cocktails, or too much wine or champagne while waiting for Miami’s Big Orange to ring in 2023.

Here’s a guide:

How to reduce hangover risk

The obvious answer to not getting drunk is not drinking or drinking moderately, which according to the Mayo Clinic, means up to one alcoholic drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men 65 or younger.

However, if you’re planning to drink more than usual this holiday, one of the best ways to reduce your hangover chances is to stay hydrated, starting at least 24 to 48 hours before you start drinking, according to Dr. Michelle Pearlman, CEO and co-founder of Prime Institute in Fort Lauderdale. The institute is set to open in 2023 and will specialize in weight management and nutrition programs, sports nutrition, sexual health and men’s health services.

Pearlman, who previously worked at the University of Miami Health System, is a physician nutrition specialist board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and obesity medicine.

“If all you do is start chugging water right before, you’re often already dehydrated, particularly if you’re in South Florida. ... Even though you may not be sweating, if you go for a walk outside on the beach or you’re out on the beach all day and then you go out and party for New Year’s, you’ve already lost a lot of water through your skin and through breathing,” Pearlman said.

Pearlman is also encouraging people to pay attention to what they’re eating and drinking. Instead of drinking juice, which is mostly sugar, she recommends looking for drinks like Pedialyte that have “the perfect combination of glucose and sodium.”

And instead of burgers and fries, eat “nutrient density” food, she said, like bananas, apples, spinach, nuts or chickpeas. These types of food “have less calories, but more nutrients, more fiber, more protein, things that your body actually needs for normal function,” Pearlman said.

The doctor said people should also learn what their bodies can and cannot handle and adapt their eating and drinking habits accordingly. Some people are prone to hangovers if they drink red wine, for example. And as you get older, your body changes. So the number of drinks you could handle at 21 might not be the same at 50 or 60.

Dr. Michelle Pearlman, CEO and co-founder of Prime Institute in Fort Lauderdale. Courtesy of Dr. Michelle Pearlman

Do IV therapy hangover cures really work?

One of the biggest risk factors of hangovers is dehydration. And sometimes, you’ll find a wellness center or clinic selling IV therapy hangover treatments. Hangover hospitals are common in the Florida Keys , for example.

These places offer a variety of usually pricey “hangover cocktails,” which are marketed as being able to help you recover from a night of drinking.

Do they work?

While IV therapies that offer hydration solutions might help someone who is dehydrated, it can be risky because there aren’t many regulations on these types of services, Pearlman said.

There’s also a risk that if administered incorrectly, the IV could cause an infection. People might also be allergic to some of the fluid ingredients.

If you have a hangover, what should you do?

If you wake up with a hangover, the Mayo Clinic recommends drinking lots of water and some fruit juice, which can help replenish vitamin C and build up energy. Take pain relief medication for your headache and eat “bland foods” like toast and crackers, which can boost your blood sugar and settle upset stomachs, the clinic says.

Keep in mind that aspirin can also irritate your stomach.

When should you see a doctor?

If you drink too much, you might get alcohol poisoning.

If you or someone you know starts to show signs of significant nausea, vomiting, irregular breathing, blue-tinged skin or pale skin, can’t keep down liquids, have a faster heart rate, blood pressure has dropped or you have a severe headache, you should speak with a doctor, according to the Mayo Clinic and Pearlman.

And if they’re unconscious or can’t be awakened, seek medical care immediately, the Mayo Clinic says.

And remember, if you’re planning to drink a lot, make sure you have a way to get home safely, either by a designated driver or call a rideshare or taxi.