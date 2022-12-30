ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Partying in Miami for New Year’s? How to deal with your hangover without Cuban food

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJshK_0jyURNDu00

Miami is one big party on New Year’s Eve. But sometimes, people party too hard and wake up weak, nauseated and with a pounding headache.

And while your family, friends or local bartender might have their signature hangover cures , like Cuban food, there isn’t a medically proven cure-all for hangovers.

But there are things you can do to reduce your risk of waking up with a massive hangover. And also steps you can take to feel better if you drank one too many beers, cocktails, or too much wine or champagne while waiting for Miami’s Big Orange to ring in 2023.

Here’s a guide:

How to reduce hangover risk

The obvious answer to not getting drunk is not drinking or drinking moderately, which according to the Mayo Clinic, means up to one alcoholic drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men 65 or younger.

However, if you’re planning to drink more than usual this holiday, one of the best ways to reduce your hangover chances is to stay hydrated, starting at least 24 to 48 hours before you start drinking, according to Dr. Michelle Pearlman, CEO and co-founder of Prime Institute in Fort Lauderdale. The institute is set to open in 2023 and will specialize in weight management and nutrition programs, sports nutrition, sexual health and men’s health services.

Pearlman, who previously worked at the University of Miami Health System, is a physician nutrition specialist board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and obesity medicine.

“If all you do is start chugging water right before, you’re often already dehydrated, particularly if you’re in South Florida. ... Even though you may not be sweating, if you go for a walk outside on the beach or you’re out on the beach all day and then you go out and party for New Year’s, you’ve already lost a lot of water through your skin and through breathing,” Pearlman said.

READ MORE: We asked some of Miami’s top bartenders for their go-to hangover cures. The responses are all over the place.

Pearlman is also encouraging people to pay attention to what they’re eating and drinking. Instead of drinking juice, which is mostly sugar, she recommends looking for drinks like Pedialyte that have “the perfect combination of glucose and sodium.”

And instead of burgers and fries, eat “nutrient density” food, she said, like bananas, apples, spinach, nuts or chickpeas. These types of food “have less calories, but more nutrients, more fiber, more protein, things that your body actually needs for normal function,” Pearlman said.

The doctor said people should also learn what their bodies can and cannot handle and adapt their eating and drinking habits accordingly. Some people are prone to hangovers if they drink red wine, for example. And as you get older, your body changes. So the number of drinks you could handle at 21 might not be the same at 50 or 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFD28_0jyURNDu00
Dr. Michelle Pearlman, CEO and co-founder of Prime Institute in Fort Lauderdale. Courtesy of Dr. Michelle Pearlman

Do IV therapy hangover cures really work?

One of the biggest risk factors of hangovers is dehydration. And sometimes, you’ll find a wellness center or clinic selling IV therapy hangover treatments. Hangover hospitals are common in the Florida Keys , for example.

These places offer a variety of usually pricey “hangover cocktails,” which are marketed as being able to help you recover from a night of drinking.

Do they work?

While IV therapies that offer hydration solutions might help someone who is dehydrated, it can be risky because there aren’t many regulations on these types of services, Pearlman said.

There’s also a risk that if administered incorrectly, the IV could cause an infection. People might also be allergic to some of the fluid ingredients.

If you have a hangover, what should you do?

If you wake up with a hangover, the Mayo Clinic recommends drinking lots of water and some fruit juice, which can help replenish vitamin C and build up energy. Take pain relief medication for your headache and eat “bland foods” like toast and crackers, which can boost your blood sugar and settle upset stomachs, the clinic says.

Keep in mind that aspirin can also irritate your stomach.

READ MORE: How about some tripe soup for that New Year’s hangover? Cures for the morning after

When should you see a doctor?

If you drink too much, you might get alcohol poisoning.

If you or someone you know starts to show signs of significant nausea, vomiting, irregular breathing, blue-tinged skin or pale skin, can’t keep down liquids, have a faster heart rate, blood pressure has dropped or you have a severe headache, you should speak with a doctor, according to the Mayo Clinic and Pearlman.

And if they’re unconscious or can’t be awakened, seek medical care immediately, the Mayo Clinic says.

And remember, if you’re planning to drink a lot, make sure you have a way to get home safely, either by a designated driver or call a rideshare or taxi.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

From tomato farmer to UM fan to quest to ‘cure the incurable,’ Paul DiMare lived full life

Future first-round NFL Draft pick Alonzo Highsmith first met Paul DiMare in the early 1980s when Highsmith played football at Miami Columbus High with Scott, one of DiMare’s four sons. A few years later, when Highsmith was baptized during his illustrious career with the Miami Hurricanes, he chose DiMare as his godfather — then asked DiMare again to be his son Alonzo “Paul” Highsmith’s godfather when he was born.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior

This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
MIAMI, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Residents Say Farewell to Rosati’s Pizza

A restaurant known for serving authentic Chicago-style pizza announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that its Coral Springs location will be closing. Rosati’s Pizza, located at 4320 N. State Road 7 in Turtle Crossing, has been in business serving local residents for three years. “We are sad...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
calleochonews.com

Spot the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami in these locations

Welcome the new year in Miami with a star-lit sky and celebratory fireworks. Watching fireworks as the clock strikes twelve during New Year’s Eve is a tradition we’re not ready to give up. After all, it’s a feeling brimming with excitement about what’s coming and a celebration that gives us immense hope.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says

The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NewPelican

Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious

Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope

Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy