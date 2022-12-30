When is the mall open New Year’s weekend? Hours at Aventura, Dadeland, Sawgrass Mills
A holiday stretch could mean adjusted hours at South Florida malls.
Here is a list of when major malls are closing on New Year’s Eve and their hours on New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2:
READ MORE: Costco open? Buses on road? What’s running in the Miami area on New Year’s and Jan. 2
Major South Florida malls
Note: Individual stores might close earlier than the mall as a whole.
Aventura Mall: Closing at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Brickell City Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day. Restaurants and the movie theater might have different hours.
Broward Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open noon to 6 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Coral Square: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Dadeland Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Dolphin Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.
The Falls: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Miami International Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Sawgrass Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Westland Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Comments / 0