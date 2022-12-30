When is the mall open New Year’s weekend? Hours at Aventura, Dadeland, Sawgrass Mills

A holiday stretch could mean adjusted hours at South Florida malls.

Here is a list of when major malls are closing on New Year’s Eve and their hours on New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2:

Shoppers at Aventura Mal, during Black Friday sales in 2022. Alexia Fodere/Miami Herald File

Major South Florida malls

Note: Individual stores might close earlier than the mall as a whole.

Aventura Mall: Closing at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Brickell City Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day. Restaurants and the movie theater might have different hours.

Broward Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open noon to 6 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Coral Square: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Dadeland Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Dolphin Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

The Falls: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Miami International Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Sawgrass Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Westland Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.