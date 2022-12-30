ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
spectrumnews1.com

Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 2, 2023

Happy New Year! We are starting 2023 off on a mild and wet note. A strong storm system is shooting northeast out of the Central Plains today. Ahead of the system’s arrival, we will see plenty of clouds for your Monday. However, we stay mostly dry, at least until we get closer to sunset. Scattered showers will develop overnight and then showers and thunderstorms will be here all the way through tomorrow. Parts of Ohio will see rains hold through a large part of Wednesday as well. Draw a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati….south and east of that line we may end of rain lasting all the way into late WEdnesday afternoon. Combined rain totals will be .5″-2″ with coverage at 100%. There is a small chance of stronger thunderstorms, but we think severe weather stays well south into the TN valley and the lower Mississippi river valley. The map below shows rain potential from tonight through Wednesday night.
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Cleveland.com

Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland.com

Ulysses S. Grant, president and general, gets a day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The president responsible for giving America the federal Christmas holiday is getting a special day of his own. Beginning next year, April 27 will be celebrated as Ulysses S. Grant Day in the iconic Civil War general’s home state of Ohio, after legislation creating the recognition cleared the Legislature Dec. 14 and was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.
spectrumnews1.com

Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023

Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

