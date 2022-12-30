Read full article on original website
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
spectrumnews1.com
Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio
CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 2, 2023
Happy New Year! We are starting 2023 off on a mild and wet note. A strong storm system is shooting northeast out of the Central Plains today. Ahead of the system’s arrival, we will see plenty of clouds for your Monday. However, we stay mostly dry, at least until we get closer to sunset. Scattered showers will develop overnight and then showers and thunderstorms will be here all the way through tomorrow. Parts of Ohio will see rains hold through a large part of Wednesday as well. Draw a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati….south and east of that line we may end of rain lasting all the way into late WEdnesday afternoon. Combined rain totals will be .5″-2″ with coverage at 100%. There is a small chance of stronger thunderstorms, but we think severe weather stays well south into the TN valley and the lower Mississippi river valley. The map below shows rain potential from tonight through Wednesday night.
Expanded conservation, park improvements, and new play areas
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz recently announced new investments in recrea
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
Those MetroHealth bonuses are so alarming that some want to abolish the bonus system altogether: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team last year. Boutros took in the most at $457,664. We’re talking about the huge amounts -- and whether there’s protection for the executives under a new CEO -- on Today in Ohio.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 31, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $246 million jackpot in the final Powerball drawing of 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.... $300 prize: 19 winners. $100 prize: 35 winners. $21 prize:...
Wet and mild: Timing out widespread rain for Tuesday
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Rain, fog and record high temps
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Temperatures on Tuesday will approach the mid-60s in Northeast Ohio, just over a week after bitter cold gripped the region. The predicted high of 63 would set a record for the date, according to the National Weather Service. The current record is 60 degrees set in 2004.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus continues for any game this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Dive into the third day of legalized sports betting in the Buckeye State with our DraftKings Ohio promo code. Thanks to...
U.S. Justice Department intervenes in opioids lawsuit against Rite Aid: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over Bulls. Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Rain, fog and record high temps. Opioids...
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Ulysses S. Grant, president and general, gets a day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The president responsible for giving America the federal Christmas holiday is getting a special day of his own. Beginning next year, April 27 will be celebrated as Ulysses S. Grant Day in the iconic Civil War general’s home state of Ohio, after legislation creating the recognition cleared the Legislature Dec. 14 and was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.
spectrumnews1.com
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
Body found in Lake Erie identified as Lakewood man
Cleveland Fire Department is working now to recover a body found in Lake Erie.
