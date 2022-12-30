Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall
A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022. Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Cardiff: Four arrested after New Year's Day stabbing
Three men and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed on New Year's Day. The 36-year-old's injuries were said to not be life-threatening after the attack at a property in Bute Street, in the Butetown area of Cardiff. South Wales Police said the attack was reported at...
BBC
Rescue dog praised for finding couple in Scafell Pike gully
Mountain rescuers said finding a pair of lost walkers near England's highest mountain would have been "doubtful" without the team's dog. Keswick Mountain Rescue were called out at about 17:30 GMT on New Year's Day to find a couple who had got lost while descending Scafell Pike. The team's dog...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
BBC
New year burglaries prompt footage appeal
Officers have appealed for information following a series of burglaries on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Derbyshire Police said a black 67 plate Mercedes was taken along with cash, jewellery and a television during a burglary in Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, between 20:30 on Saturday and 03:30 GMT the following day.
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
Hayes: Man arrested on suspicion of woman's New Year's Eve murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her home in west London. Stephanie Hansen, 39, was found by police and paramedics on Willenhall Drive in Hayes, at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The arrested...
BBC
Karnataka: Freak accident at New Year party kills two in India
A New Year's Eve party in India's Karnataka state took a tragic turn when the host died of a heart attack after he accidentally shot dead a guest. Manjunath Olekar, 67, was preparing his gun to fire celebratory shots during the party at his home in Shivamogga city on Saturday.
BBC
Bruna Fonseca: Man arrested after death of 28-year-old woman in Cork
A man is still being questioned after the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca who was found dead in an apartment in Cork city centre on Sunday morning. The emergency services were called to an apartment on Liberty Street in the city at about 06:30 local time, where they found Ms Fonseca "unresponsive".
BBC
Stoneleigh crash: Witnesses sought after motorcyclist dies
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Warwickshire. Emergency services were called to St Martins Road, at the junction with Ashow Road, Stoneleigh, shortly before 12:40 GMT on Monday. The man in his 50s who was riding the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries, Warwickshire Police said. "Inquiries are ongoing with...
BBC
Police probe Westhill death of boy on New Year's Day
Detectives are treating the death of 16-year-old boy in Aberdeenshire on New Year's Day as unexplained. Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at a property on Keirhill Avenue in Westhill at about 10:00 on Sunday. The teenager was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead a short time...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Ancaster: Pothole protest sees roads daubed in graffiti
Expletive-laden graffiti has been daubed on a village road in protest at the number of potholes. The spray-painted messages, some of which included offensive terms, appeared on Ermine Street in Ancaster over the weekend. The messages, which have since been removed, appeared to be a call for action from a...
BBC
Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day. The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates'...
BBC
Man charged with murder of Brazilian woman in Cork
A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman in Cork city. Bruna Fonseca, 28, was found dead in an apartment on Liberty Street in the city centre on Sunday morning. Miller Pacheco, 29, appeared at a special district court sitting in Cork on Monday. Judge John...
BBC
Rare Burns book saved after pages ripped out in late 1800s
A rare first edition of a book of Robert Burns poems was saved by a collector in the late 1800s as it was being ripped up by a barber to clean razors. Burns enthusiast John Murison had spotted the book in a dilapidated state at a barber's shop in Shrewsbury.
BBC
Murder arrest after man in care fatally assaulted in Hayes
A 44-year-old care facility resident has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another resident at the premises in west London. A 60-year-old man died at the centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, shortly before midnight on Monday. Emergency crews attended but he...
Comments / 0