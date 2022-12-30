Will firing Joe Woods fix the defense and more Browns questions: Orange and Brown Talk

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin
A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard inactive for Monday Night Football against Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is inactive for the second-straight game as he recovers from a calf injury. Hubbard originally injured the calf in Tampa Bay, and was inactive for last week’s game on Christmas Eve against the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor said that Hubbard would be a game-time decision for Monday.
Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 143 - Tuesday Jan 3
Surprising reveal of Ken’s Christmas guest. Ken and Lima also discussed if Deshaun Watson is living up to the hype. What the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers really means?
Stadium reaction after scary collapse from Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday game
Buffalo Bills safety, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, inducing worry and fear for fans watching at home and especially in the stadium.
Bengals vs. Bills suspended after Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Monday night’s Bengals vs. Bills game was suspended after a horrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL made the call to suspend the contest at approximately 10 p.m. ET. The teams proceeded to leave the stadium. No decision was announced on a day when the game would be resumed.
Will the Browns philosophy shift on defense this offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are coming off a win over Washington and will face the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh, but the focus for most fans has turned to the offseason. Our Football Insider subscribers have questions for May Kay Cabot and she answers them on our weekly Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast.
Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’
LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
Cleveland Cavaliers embrace defense-first identity, find themselves again in streak-snapping win
CHICAGO -- Friday afternoon, in the midst of a three-game losing streak caused by defensive regression, the Cleveland Cavaliers gathered inside the Flames Athletic Center on the University of Illinois Chicago campus for a film session and practice. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff wanted to get a message across. It wasn’t a...
U.S. Justice Department intervenes in opioids lawsuit against Rite Aid: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over Bulls. Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Rain, fog and record high temps. Opioids...
