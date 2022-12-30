Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall
A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022. Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship
Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals. This can...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
UK’s problems will not ‘go away’, admits Sunak after ‘tough’ 2022
Rishi Sunak has blamed Covid and the Ukraine war for what he acknowledged had been a “tough” 12 months, and warned in a prime ministerial new year message that the country’s problems will not disappear in 2023. Often taking an openly party political stance, Sunak praised his...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death in park
A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a park in south-east London. The man was found injured when police were called to Straker's Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made and the...
BBC
Council accused over delays at football club run by SPOTY winner
A football club run by a BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner has been left without proper changing rooms for three years, a council has been told. Park Knowle FC said it "desperately needs" better facilities in Redcatch Park and has blamed the delays on Bristol City Council. The...
BBC
First 44 migrants of 2023 cross Channel in small boat
Some 44 migrants have been brought to shore in the UK, in the first small boat crossing of the new year. The migrants were picked up by the UK's Border Force and taken to Dover. French authorities say another two boats carrying 80 migrants got into difficulty in the Channel...
BBC
MP Virginia Crosbie wears stab vest to meet constituents
A Welsh Conservative MP has said she wears a stab-proof jacket when meeting constituents. Virginia Crosbie, who represents Ynys Mon, said she started wearing the protective garment after the murder of her colleague Sir David Amess in 2021. Sir David was stabbed multiple times at a surgery in his Southend...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Rays Farm attraction near Bridgnorth closes after 32 years
A countryside attraction for young people has closed after 32 years. Rays Farm Country Matters near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said it took the decision "due to several reasons outside of our control". It has been contacted for further detail. On social media, the family-run attraction, based in Billingsley, thanked people for...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Fiona Spargo-Mabbs made OBE
The mother of a 16-year-old boy, who died after taking ecstasy, has said it is a huge honour to be awarded an OBE for her efforts to help young people make safe choices about drugs. Fiona Spargo-Mabbs set up the Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation after he took a lethal amount of...
BBC
NI Health: Emergency care pressures 'will cause more deaths'
A senior doctor has warned emergency care pressures in Northern Ireland will cause more unnecessary deaths in the future. Dr Paul Kerr told BBC News NI there was currently "a dreadful crowding situation" at emergency departments. He told The Irish News on Tuesday that the health service had experienced its...
More than third of UK adults would struggle to find extra £20
More than a third of UK adults would find it difficult or impossible to cope with a £20 increase in their monthly outgoings, as the cost of living crisis hits household finances. Polling for Citizens Advice found that 37% of adults would struggle to find an extra £20, with...
BBC
Sussex coastal walkers rescue trapped dolphin
A group of women who were out for a walk on the Sussex coast rescued a dolphin which had become trapped in a rock gulley in rough seas. Three members of the Hastings Rounders team came across the animal at Rock-a-Nore, near Hastings, on Thursday and two of them went into the water.
BBC
Chesterfield: Roads reopen after dynamite found near building
Roads have been reopened after dynamite was found outside a building in Derbyshire, police confirmed. A 100m cordon was set up after the discovery was made by a member of the public at a business on Stonegravels Lane, in Chesterfield, on Monday. Derbyshire Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team...
BBC
Thor the walrus leaves Blyth after overnight harbour stay
A walrus who attracted huge crowds in Scarborough and saw the town's new year fireworks cancelled has left his latest stopping point of Blyth. The animal, dubbed Thor, arrived in the Northumberland harbour at about midday on Monday where he rested on a pontoon. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue...
