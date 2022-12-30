The Year in Photos: The Moments That Captivated NYC in 2022

For even the most fit, the staircase at the Baychester station on the No. 5 line in The Bronx is daunting, an exhausting trek to the elevated platform that can leave you out of breath.For Mark Liboy, who relies on a walker due to chronic pain from a bad fall a few years back, it is a necessary nightmare.Liboy, 55, must climb these stairs once a month and take the subway...

BRONX, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO