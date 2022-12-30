The Year in Photos: The Moments That Captivated NYC in 2022

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
This article was reported and published in a partnership between THE CITY and the Brooklyn Paper.BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who often describes himself as a “master franchise...
LISTEN: The Stories Behind the Pictures
“Photographs like this give you windows into other worlds.” Daily News legend Susan Watts and THE CITY’s Ben Fractenberg talk with Alex Brook Lynn about the art of shooting the news in New York, and share the stories behind some of their most powerful work. That starts with Susan’s wild dogs of the Deegan (at the 13:00 mark), ...
Weed Retailers With Criminal Histories Were Promised a Head Start. Instead, They’re Stuck In Line.
Back in March, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that people who’ve been impacted by a past cannabis-related criminal conviction would be the first to retail the substance legally in New York. “New York State is making history, launching a first-of-its-kind approach to the cannabis industry that takes a major step forward in righting the wrongs of the past,” she said.But the first state-approved pot dispensary set to open its doors Thursday will be...
Eric Adams Promised Better for Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought Mood Shift but Scant Progress
In early March, barely two months after taking office, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plan to revive the city’s economy after the devastation of the pandemic shutdown, which had cost the city some 970,000 jobs.He said he would focus on helping small business, training and connecting New Yorkers to better jobs, boosting tourism, investing in growth sectors like life sciences, and charging a panel of business and civic leaders with figuring...
Migrant Families on Staten Island Finally Get Laundry Cards for Christmas
About 150 migrant families staying in two west-central Staten Island hotels converted to shelters in September may finally be able to wash their clothes instead of taking a 20-minute bus ride to the nearest laundromat.Project Hospitality — a nonprofit with $61 million in contracts with the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) — handed out laundry cards to residents on Christmas Day.The cards came nearly a week after THE CITY first inquired...
Adams Gives Himself ‘Solid B+’ on First Year. How’s He Done?
Mayor Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City minutes into the 2022 new year at the annual ball drop in Times Square, promising to usher in a safer and more prosperous city.A Democrat, he made public safety the cornerstone of his campaign, saying it was the key to prosperity in a city still feeling the effects of the pandemic. As a former police captain who...
LISTEN: Libraries Are on the Chopping Block in Eric Adams’ New York
A look back at year one, and what’s looming ahead for year two, in Eric Adams’ New York. Subscribe to FAQ NYC on Apple, Spotify, or pretty much everywhere podcasts are found.
Bronx DA Office Interrogates Its Own Prosecutors About Staff Complaints
The Bronx District Attorney’s Office is dragging low-level prosecutors into a room with its own detective investigators and NYPD officers to interrogate them about complaints some staff have made, multiple current and former prosecutors told THE CITY.The interviews come after a group of prosecutors inside the office threatened District Attorney Darcel Clark in an anonymous email with a walkout if she did not address their complaints about fair pay during the...
List of Eric Adams Allies Hired to High-Paid Government Posts Grows
The administration of Mayor Eric Adams has hired two more Brooklyn political allies of the mayor — part of a trend that’s seen his friends and supporters awarded top posts this year.Former Democratic state Sen. Jesse Hamilton, an Adams protege who replaced him in the 20th Senate District after Adams was elected Brooklyn borough president in 2013, was hired as a legal counsel at the Department of Citywide Administrative Services in...
Uneven and Incomplete Recovery for NYC Economy in 2022
At eleven o’clock on a Thursday morning in mid-December, the tourists staying at the historic Beekman Hotel in downtown Manhattan wandered in for a late breakfast at the Bar Room, eating croissants and sipping coffee in the hotel’s soaring atrium. Reopened in 2014 since shuttering after the 2001 terrorist attack, the bustling hotel, which includes the Daniel Boulud eatery Le Gratin, epitomizes the city’s mixed recovery from the pandemic. The least expensive...
Feds Arrest Mayor Adams’ Pastor Pal for Alleged Fraud
Federal authorities on Monday arrested Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead, charging him with allegedly fleecing a 56-year-old parishioner of her entire life savings, extorting a businessman, and lying to federal agents. The parishioner, identified in an indictment as Victim-1, appears to be Pauline Anderson, who has a lawsuit pending against Whitehead alleging he bilked her out of $90,000 in retirement savings in exchange for promising to help her purchase a home that never...
NYCHA Promised A Pain-Wracked Man He Could Move. Then a Private Management Company Took Over His Building.
For even the most fit, the staircase at the Baychester station on the No. 5 line in The Bronx is daunting, an exhausting trek to the elevated platform that can leave you out of breath.For Mark Liboy, who relies on a walker due to chronic pain from a bad fall a few years back, it is a necessary nightmare.Liboy, 55, must climb these stairs once a month and take the subway...
Vax Card Fraud, Lost Equipment, Bad Behavior at NYC Public Hospitals
The city’s public hospital system has a lingering case of lying, cheating and stealing.A Freedom of Information Law request by THE CITY about Department of Investigation probes revealed various levels of misconduct and inappropriate behavior.Investigators focused on the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC) found: several staffers who used fake vaccine cards; a top surgeon who had subordinates write his thank you notes after his wedding; missing equipment and...
One of NYC’s Biggest Co-Ops Considers Ban on E-Bikes in Response to Battery Fire Fears
The iconic London Terrace Towers is one of the biggest co-ops in the city, with 700 units and a dominating presence in West Chelsea. It is also in the middle of a new and growing debate about banning e-bikes from residential properties due to fear about them sparking fires.The number of fires started by the lithium-ion batteries that power these now ubiquitous vehicles has spiked to nearly 200 so far this...
Bring Back Masks on Subway Disability Advocates Say as Respiratory Diseases Surge
With COVID mounting a winter comeback, New Yorkers with disabilities called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA to reinstate the face mask requirement on trains, buses and paratransit vehicles.The latest push to restore the mandate, which was lifted in September, comes as cases of coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses have been surging and as city health officials earlier this week recommended people wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.At...
NYC Asks Houses of Worship to Shelter Migrants
With city shelters challenged by an influx of migrants this year, the Adams administration is now asking religious groups if they can house migrants, THE CITY has learned. The mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships sent an email to clergy members in all five boroughs Thursday making the appeal on behalf of asylum seekers from the southern border. The list includes leaders at Christian churches, Jewish synagogues and Muslim mosques. “We are looking...
NYCHA Faces Financial Crisis as Nearly Half of Tenants Are Late on Rent Many Awaiting Missing Aid
Nearly half of the city’s public housing households are now behind in their rent, owing $450 million in all — a huge pandemic-related problem caused in part by tenants waiting for rent reimbursement from the state that will likely never come.New York City Housing Authority officials outlined a drastic fiscal situation Wednesday, one that will likely imperil NYCHA’s ability to meet required deadlines for repairs to aging properties as spelled out...
LISTEN: Get Intimate With the City You Only Thought You Knew Preview
Michael Kimmelman, author of The Intimate City: Walking New York, joins THE CITY’s Alyssa Katz in the latest installment of her series asking the big question: What Is New York For? Subscribe to FAQ NYC on Apple, Spotify, or pretty much everywhere podcasts are found.
Pols Push Albany On Ideas for Free Bus Rides
As the country’s largest mass transit system teeters on the edge of a so-called fiscal cliff, New York lawmakers on Wednesday touted a package of “Fix the MTA” bills designed to pull the agency back from the brink of financial free fall.The proposals from state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris and Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, both Democrats representing northwest Queens, would freeze the price of subway and bus trips — and...
National Guard and Volunteers Meet Arriving Migrants as City Anticipates Many More
Buses bringing asylum-seekers from the Mexico border are beginning to arrive in increased numbers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, as city officials brace for the potential end of a federal policy that prevented many migrants from entering the country. How to Help Migrants Seeking Asylum in New York City ...
THE CITY
New York, NY
983
Followers
496
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT
We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donatehttps://www.thecity.nyc/
Comments / 0