Teacher creates 'Gentleman's Club' to teach life lessons to boys who have no dads at home

Adam Dieme was shocked to return to his home in the Casamance region in 2020 after working for years in Europe. There were only a few trees left in some villages which earlier had hundreds of massive trees. Dieme told BBC , “In some villages, you can't find one tree. They cut them but they don't think about planting again.” As per the report, hundreds of trees along the Casamance River have been cut down for construction purposes like building houses and for making charcoal.

Dieme works as a Project Manager for a Spanish non-profit organization in Casamance. Moreover, he also volunteers as an agricultural trainer. He wants to change the current scenario by planting more than five million trees in the next five years. And to do that, he started by raising money. However, to start the initiative, he used money from his own pocket about $5000. Dieme has also been involving communities across the region, mainly women who could help him with organizing mass planting of seedlings. "But if you go to a village with only women, it's paradise - they are hardworking and work all day every day.” "If you want to lead a good project start with women," Dieme said. To fulfill his passion and also help communities, he taught women to become small-scale farmers and sell their produce at local markets. Safi Yetou, a woman said, "At first, we didn't know how to plant the seeds and what to do to grow the crops."

"Now we have all sorts of fruits to sell at the market and we are not dependent on anyone. We all have an account in the bank now and no one can tell me what I can and can't do. It's brilliant." Dieme named his project, Ununukolaal, which means “Our trees” in the local language Jola. They have planted 12 types of trees palms, tamarinds, kapoks, to lemon trees. The variety is grown depending on the community requirements and the terrain. In the past three years, they have planted more than 142000 seedlings and they have tended and taken root. However, many more need to be planted if Dieme and his partner Yolanda Pereniguez need to reach their goals.



Pereniguez is a tailor and to generate funds, she designs T-shirts and sells them abroad for $15. Her colleague Raymonde Coly also helps her with the process. They create these T-shirts using local cloth and stitch baobab images on them. According to them, one T-shirt that is sold can pay for 15 tree seedlings. Pereniguez said, "I chose the baobab as it's the symbol of an African tree.” "It's great to know that these T-shirts are going all over the world, to Europe and even Canada to help with the tree project."

BBC reported the true reason for the project to be undertaken in the region. In a small village island in Casamance, water entered up to the outlying buildings. Ten years ago, the water level was much further away and hardly reached the village. Conakry Bassene, one of the village leaders, said, "We've lived on this island for hundreds of years - but if the water comes much further we will have to leave and be dispersed all over the place.”

Now, Baobab trees have been planted along the shoreline as a barrier so that one day they can provide fruits and shade to the villagers. Bassene said, "The trees, they are our hope for life."















Sports is not just about winning or losing. It can mean different things to different people and in many ways it people together, even opponents. One of the integral parts of sports is good sportsmanship and the values it carries. These values fill any game with immense joy, support, and happiness no matter who wins or loose. A young boy displayed the most important quality of sportsmanship as he supported his opponent with encouraging words.

This beautiful moment was caught on video and was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent . They wrote, "Boy consoles his friend & competitor after a defeat." In the video, a young boy, João Davi, consoles his friend Céser by saying, "I don't want to see you crying. Lift up your head." He said after the game, "I saw my friend César crying. I went to him and gave him my hand. I said that he will never be alone."

Image Source: Twitter

The adorable video shows Davi talking to his friend and asking him to hold his head up high. His friend patiently listens to him displaying that the spirit of sportsmanship can make any game absolutely better. The video has almost 19k views and comments from Twitter users who were moved by this moment. One user commented , "Sportsmanship is the best thing kids learn. Awesome young man." Another added , "Well, shoot. I'd vote for him."

Sportsmanship allows mutual respect for anyone involved in a game and is the key ethic for any athlete. Another beautiful display of these attributes was observed at the FIFA World Cup as the USA defeated Iran 1-0. The match was obviously intense, but the real emotions really began to surface after it was over. Following the conclusion of the game at Al Thumama Stadium, American players were spotted giving their opponents hugs and showing encouragement. Even though the Iranian squad suffered a bitter setback, they also had to contend with challenging domestic conditions and intense political pressure.

On the field, the American squad showed real sportsmanship by jumping in to express their condolences and support. Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi appeared to be in despair, so Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent, and Brenden Aaronson went over to him and gave some words of warmth and sympathy. While Ramin Rezaeian, a fellow defender, broke down in tears, Antonee Robinson gave him a long embrace and spent time talking to a devastated Abolfazl Jalali, who had collapsed to the ground.

Weah said, "Think it’s more than just football. I think the United States and Iran have had so many issues politically and I just wanted to show that we are all human beings and we all love each other." He added, "I just wanted to spread peace and love and show him we come from different backgrounds, we grew up differently. He is still my family, he is still my brother and I love him the same way as the guys I grew up with." Sportsmanship proves that athletes are more than just players who seek to win or lose. They are human beings with emotions, love and strength.

Relationships can sometimes survive for years and sometimes they don't. However, it is not only about two people falling in love and then falling out of it. A relationship involves a lot more things like communication, spending time and more. That's why a therapist on Tiktok made a video on three things a relationship needs to survive.

John Kim starts with the first thing, which he says is distance. Kim says, "Not literal distance because there are times when you are going to be away from your partner and your relationship has to survive that. No, you gotta trust your partner, you gonna communicate, you gotta touch base." He adds, "If your relationship can’t survive two weeks of your partner going away it’s not really sustainable."

He goes on to talk about emotional distance. Kim explains, "There are times when we go through our personal shit and we are away we eventually come back around, this is the time your partner is going through something needs to perhaps be alone or go through perhaps what he or she is going through. Your relationship has to go through that."

According to Kim, the second important thing for a relationship to survive is fights. He says, "It’s not the big fights. It’s the little bickering fights that happen throughout the week, your relationship has to survive that. You have to learn to fight without fighting."

The third essential for a relationship to last is to survive each other's evolution. Kim says, "You know we change as individuals and if your relationship can’t hold the space to go on their journeys, you are not who you were 5 years ago or 10 years ago." Another important piece of advice from Kim for people who are in a relationship is: "The relationship has to be able to promote support and encourage each other’s individual journeys. A lot of relationships you know are toxic because they can’t do this. When someone grows the partner has fear, has anxiety," said Kim.

People on Tiktok learned some crucial lessons about relationships from the video. A user wrote, "I read something that made sense… a healthy relationship fights about the situation and a toxic relationship attacks you as a person." Another said, "I read something that made sense… a healthy relationship fights about the situation and a toxic relationship attacks you as a person." Another user wrote, "I read something that made sense… a healthy relationship fights about the situation and a toxic relationship attacks you as a person."

In another Tiktok video, Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional relationship counselor, believes that everyone should know 12 things about their love interest six months into a relationship to make sure you're on the right road in your relationship. “As a couple’s counselor, I feel like these are some important basics that you’ll want to build on as you continue your relationship,” the therapist had said in a now-viral TikTok video. If you and your partner can answer nine out of 12 correctly, you’re doing great,” he adds. Jeff tried to reassure his viewers at the start of the video, saying, "If you don't know these things, don't freak out, just ask each other. As a couple's counselor, I feel these are important basics that you want to build on as you continue your relationship."

We've all heard it, but it's true: it's the little things that count. In every true long-term loving relationship, we place a higher romantic value on tiny acts that demonstrate proof of love beyond the limited time spent in intercourse. There are individuals who specialize in one-time spectacular romantic gestures, such as presenting jewels or whisking their sweetheart away on an expensive dinner at a beautiful restaurant. However, those behaviors mostly communicate a fleeting feeling rather than long-lasting, meaningful affection. Nevertheless, Katie Cloyd shared a post on Instagram in 2020 talking about how "sometimes love is a chicken cutlet."

She writes, "A couple years ago, my husband and I were playing some kind of silly couples trivia game, and he asked my favorite food in the world. My answer was chicken cutlets. No fancy sauce necessary. Just a really thin, crispy cutlet fried in olive oil. It’s delicious to me."

Moreover, spending time with your loved one, doing the beautiful little things that happy couples do, is the greatest gift you can offer to someone you care about. And, Cloyd and her husband did exactly that. The post further read, "He asked why I didn’t make them more often if I loved them so much, and I said it was because breading and frying is the one part of cooking I hate. It’s messy. It takes forever. I just don’t like it. So, he asked me to teach him. He practiced until his cutlets were perfect." She added, talking about how many flops some of the cutlets were but her husband was all determined to get it right.

She continued saying, "It took time. Some were too thick. Others, too salty. His oil was too cold. Too hot. There were lots of flops. Eventually, he figured out his own perfect system, and now there is no cutlet on earth more delicious than his. Once in a while when I’m overwhelmed or the kids have needed me a little extra that day, or I’m just having a tough time, he gets out the flour, eggs and bread crumbs, and he painstakingly trims, slices and pounds the chicken. He makes me the most delicious cutlets with a sprinkle of fresh Parmesan cheese." If you and your partner don't have many interests, cooking is something you can both do, improve at, and maybe even teach one other. It may also become a unique and intimate experience.

Cloyd concluded by saying, "Sometimes love is a diamond ring, a wedding, a passionate kiss. Sometimes love is a shared struggle, an unlikely victory, an unconditional partnership. And sometimes love is a chicken cutlet." Apart from the chicken cutlet summoning her inner poetess, what she has said is extremely true. A weekly or monthly routine that both you and your spouse can look forward to maybe having a special at-home date night when the two of you prepare dinner together. Having that particular time to anticipate contributes to maintaining a high degree of positive feelings in your relationship.

The comments under the Instagram post were equally cute and wholesome. One user said, "Your post has made it to a sorta meme page because of how wholesome it is! Y'all are too cute and sweet❤️". Another wrote, "Ah he’s a ⭐️!! And man I love breaded thin chicken cutlets too and feel the same way about the pounding breading frying etc. plus I make such a mess in the process. never make them bc it is such a pain. Enjoy your yummy cutlets!!" A third remarked, "These times, these things, are the glue that holds on no matter the storm."

Personal safety should be taken seriously. It is critical to take the necessary safeguards to protect yourself, especially in the digital age where we volunteer so much information to social media. According to a new Ipsos research, 84% of questioned Americans are concerned about their internet safety. However, just 63% routinely check their accounts to assure this. Taking steps to create online security is just as vital as looking after oneself in public. In addition, it is critical to adequately defend your home. Private detective @jadeesavv is a TikTok user who combines her passions for both makeup and crime-solving. In a handful of her most recent uploads, she offers advice on maintaining personal safety, including the right use of social media profiles and the use of effective door barriers.

Jade makes advantage of the venue to educate her followers about safety. Her TikTok account has about 95k followers. Below are some of the most useful tips we came across:

1. Stop tagging yourself in places when you're still there

A man taking a picture of his artisanal burger with his smartphone before eating it.

Getty Images / Hinterhaus Productions

Save the photo or the video, and ,post it after you've left. I can't explain how many times I've been sitting outside of somebody's house. I can't figure out why they're not there. Where are they at? Go to Instagram. They've tagged themselves at the café across the street, and sure enough, there they are. It's not safe to do. When you are out, stop leaving a footprint where people can find you. Piggybacking off of that, don't tag places that you frequent. Don't tag your gym, don't tag the coffee shop that you go to every Tuesday at 2:00 PM. People can start understanding your patterns and your habits, and that's not good. You don't want people who don't know you to start to know you.

2. Stop posting where you work on Facebook

Your aunt doesn't need to know you just got hired at the bank. Just call her and tell her that. If you're out at the bar and somebody thinks you're really cute, they find out your name, they find your social media, they don't know your address, but they know where you work. Now they can sit outside of your work and wait for you to come out. They can lurk in the distance and they can follow you home. And now they do know where you live.

3. Don't forget to lock your windows

Open window in bedroom.

Getty Images / ZenShui/Sigrid Olsson

We have a tendency to open our windows and then we'll close them and walk away. We forget to lock them.

4. Flashlight Zapper

Pepper Spray, Lipstick Stun Gun | Amazon

For my girlies, anything that looks inconspicuous but can be used as a weapon, I absolutely love it. This looks like a glittery lipstick tube, but it actually has a flashlight and a little zapper. It's multipurpose and it's great because it's inconspicuous and nobody would really know you had it on you. And I know that not everybody in every state is allowed to have these, but if you are, these are great to have.

5. Door stopper

Master Lock Compact Door Stopper Folding Security Bar, Adjustable for Hinged and Sliding Doors | Amazon

I saw some comments saying, "I don't have a lock on my garage door" or "I'm a college student, what do you suggest for safety?" A tool like this is great. Essentially it's a doorstopper. You put it underneath the doorknob, and if somebody tries to open the door, it stops the door and doesn't allow anybody in. This is great even if you have a lock on your door. I love to use these on my front door as well because you can never be too careful in this world. Here's a little diagram on how it works. You can see it has a stopper and it's sitting underneath the doorknob so nobody can open the door.

6. When you're going outta town for a week, don't post about it on social media

Don't tell the internet that your house is gonna be unsupervised for seven whole days while you're on vacation. It's very much giving Home Alone. It's very much giving McCauley Culkin. You're giving people an invitation to break into your home.

7. Don't look down at your phone while walking through a parking lot

Young man with cell phone and earphones taking bag out of car.

Getty Images / Westend61

Please, please, please make sure that you're aware of your surroundings. That's so, so important, especially when you're in big parking lots like a mall or Target or something like that. Always make sure that you have both hands free and just don't be distracted when you're in a parking lot. If you ever feel like someone is following you, drive straight to the police station. Don't go near your neighborhood. Don't go to your mom's house. Go straight to the police station. It'll spook whoever's following you, and if not, at least you're at the police.

8. Stop posting your kids' school online

A mother entering the kindergarten yard with her preschooler boy.

Getty Images / dusanpetkovic

Just in general, it's not safe. But piggybacking off of what I just said, if I've gone to your work and you're not there, and I know that you pick up your kid from school and I know where your kid goes to school, my next stop is your kid's school. You're quite literally leaving a footprint, a pattern on the internet for people to find you and your kids.

9. A door wedge

Door Stop Alarm with 120DB Siren Door Stop for Home & Travel | Amazon

These are perfect for if you're traveling, especially if you're a female traveling alone. It has an alarm on it. So, you wedge it in the door. If somebody opens the door, the pedal goes down and sets an alarm off. You're alarmed that somebody is trying to enter the hotel room or the Airbnb that you're in, or your home. And these are absolutely great, you can buy these in packs of like 2, 4, or whatever.

10. Close your garage door

Illuminated garage with open door. Getty Images / Maguey Images

We all do it at some time. You quickly pull up to the house, activate the garage door opener, park, and then dash inside to deal with an emergency. The garage door may need to be opened while the kids are outside playing so they may pull their toys out and then put them away. In any event, you decide to leave the garage door open while you sleep. You realize it's not a big issue. Actually, it is a bigger deal than you might realize.

Many parents dream of becoming a grandparent one day. And when that day finally arrives, they can’t hold back the happiness and joy that they feel. In one such video, a woman tells her parents about the happy news at an airport and the mother's response is the sweetest. In a video uploaded a Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1 , a couple can be seen holding a banner that reads, “Baby.” The woman’s parents are coming down using an escalator, and the mother sees the banner from a distance, she becomes emotional and cries out from a distance, “Oh my God.” Then they come down and hug their daughter and then their son-in-law. The mother also kisses her daughter’s belly and says, “I’m so happy.”

The video has more than 5,500 views and is titled, “Surprising her parents at the airport with the news that they are going to be grandparents. When she kissed her belly.” A user joked about the mother’s screams. He wrote, “A bit freaked about the "Scream" character who first came off the escalator.”

Talking about becoming grandparents, a grandpa was made to feel special when he was thrown a "grandpa shower" by his co-workers. In a video uploaded on Twitter , a grandfather can be seen entering his office and being surprised. The text overlay on the clip reads: "The ladies at my dad's work threw him a surprise 'grandpa shower.' He is then seen looking at the gifts and becoming emotional. He takes out a gift in which it is written, "My Gramps loves me more than baseball." There is also a banner in the background stating: "Congrats Gramps." The text reads, "Can we make a grandparent showers a thing?" It ends with a clip with his daughter and reads, "Can't wait to celebrate with you and Clare Bear."

The video was originally uploaded by his daughter on social media @Lilaraffaela. According to the video, he has worked in that office for more than 30 years. The video has garnered about 11,800 views. The viral video is captioned, "Coworkers threw him a surprise 'grandpa shower!'" People on the internet found the gesture very sweet. A user wrote, "This is Adorable!" Another said, "So nice." Another user said, "That's so cute."

A study conducted by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, states that children who have good relationships with their grandparents tend to have fewer problems, both emotionally and in terms of behavior. Moreover, it says that such children also find it easy to interact and maintain relationships with peers. The study, completed by Professor Ann Buchanan from the Department of Social Policy and Intervention, surveyed more than 1,500 children and showed that increased involvement from grandparents can be important in a child's development. Furthermore, the study found that grandmothers mostly are in the nurturing role while grandfathers become mentors to their grandkids.

Kimberly Agresta, the co-founder of Englewood’s Agresta Psychotherapy Group, has also noted how involving grandparents benefits the children. "If parents regularly involve grandparents in their child’s life early on, a child can develop real emotional closeness to the grandparent and begin to see the grandparent as a source of strong social support," she stated in an interview .

What do you think of first when you encounter homeless individuals on the street? Are you among those who believe their poor life choices have earned them something bad? Or do you pause and consider how you can help them? Instead of working to assist the homeless get back on their feet, many blame them for their predicament. Few people are aware that the majority of us are only one paycheck away from being homeless. One broken relationship or the loss of a loved one is all it takes to completely upend someone's life. Recently, a dad on Tiktok encouraged his kids to help and pass out food for the homeless to make them realize how fortunate these kids are, and the response was incredible.

Since Christmas is traditionally all about receiving, these set of kids and their parents decided to give back and appreciate the little gestures of joy and happiness. We all belong to the same race, which is known as humanity, regardless of our skin color, religion, or gender identity. We all experience hunger, cold, and a yearning for empathy. This is a fundamental human right. The main distinction is that some of us aren't concerned about where we will eat next, or where we will spend the night. Therefore, it is important that we as a society give back to those who do not have it like some of us do. The homeless require our help, therefore we must do so for them. That's all there is to it. Whether or not they can repay the kindness is irrelevant.

The comments under the TikTok post were supportive of what the children did and some think that more people should engage in these activities. One user said, "Such a great idea especially right after the holidays." To which the dad replied, "Thanks! yes, we thought the timing was right since our kids just got presents the day prior, wanted to make sure they didn't lose sight of what matters." Another user penned, "My son does he buys them tents, heaters, gifts cards n foods." A third appreciated the dad saying, "OMG 🙏 🙏 🙏 Bless You and Your Family ❤ Thank You for Bestowing to your Young Ones The True Meaning and Spirit of Sharing ❤ ❤ ❤."

There are many reasons why people end up on the streets, but the urge to survive persists regardless of the cause. This young man, who is homeless, made the decision to create a TikTok account to document how he prepares his meals and how little one can survive when they are in need. Calling himself @randomhomelessguy2 , he now has 3M followers. In a neighborhood park that includes power outlets and water fountains, he posted his first TikTok video explaining how he sets things up for cooking. He turns on his $15 Walmart cooker to begin the film and fills a $3 pot with water he collected from a water fountain. He adds noodles and $1 worth of spaghetti sauce after chopping up hot dogs with a cheap knife, as per Bored panda .

TikTok / randomhomelessguy2

Although some users were feeling really kind, others advised him to sell his phone in order to have more money and even questioned the veracity of his claim to be homeless given that he can afford a cellphone. One TikTok user asked how the teenager could be homeless and yet make TikToks, to which he responded with another video . According to the homeless teen, he has an iPhone 11 that his mother got for him last year at the start of 2020 before he became homeless—and it is his most prized possession. In the comments, he expressed gratitude for everyone's concern but denied the financial assistance. From his Instagram , however, we truly hope and think that he is doing well now.

This is probably the most beautiful father-daughter dance one will get to watch on the internet today. The video posted on Reddit starts with the text overlay, “Daddy was hit by a drunk driver, but doesn’t let it stop him from dancing with his little girl.” In the video, the child is in a ballet dress and is picked by her father who moves her back and forth while he is in a wheelchair. Then he twirls her around, after which he puts her on his shoulder and moves the wheelchair around. Then, she gets down and does a few steps. The video ends with her sitting on her father’s lap and waving goodbye. Meanwhile, there were two other fathers who were performing the same act with their daughters on stage.

People were surprised to witness these heart-warming moments between the father-daughter. A user wrote , “You can tell they practiced a lot, too. Especially at the end, they were anticipating the next move. My heart is full.” Another said , “I feel the most beautiful thing is that the group practiced together. They must have.” Another user wrote , “this video has made my day.”

Thanks to another father-daughter video , a dad got the name “Daderina” from internet users. He danced with his 2-year-old daughter Bella so that she could get over her stage fear. “Bella was super excited to dance that day. She adored her costume. She loves to dress up so she was in her element. She kept talking about how much she wanted to dance on stage," the father-of-three said, remembering the dance from 2018. "On the drive to the theatre, we promised to buy the girls ice cream after they finished their dress rehearsal. Unfortunately, the pre-ballet class had to wait about an hour before it was their turn to go on stage. By that point, Bella was ready to leave because her mind was fixed on getting ice cream." Recalling the turn of events that day, Daniels’s wife, Kim said, "My husband was holding our youngest daughter, Suri. I was able to tend to the older girls backstage, but it was a long wait. That's why the tantrum started."

Daniels, a lawyer, went across the stage with his then-8-month-old daughter in hand, hoping to stand in the wings next to Bella and help his daughter from the sidelines.

"I went with the goal of trying to soothe and encourage her," he explained. "I did not want to pull her offstage away from her sister and single her out from the other girls and boys." Wanting Bella to have a good time, Daniels jumped in and Suri in tow, pirouetting and gracefully balancing on one leg along with the rest of the tutu line following the teacher's choreography.

A few days later, when the actual performance happened, Bella was able to dance without her father. "We were really proud that she wanted to do the performance on her own and showcase her talent, particularly as I did not want to become the focus of the show, especially for the other parents, and especially in light of all of the publicity. However, I wore the same red Pumas to execute the toe point, just in case," Daniels revealed.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 22, 2021. It has since been updated.



When Zou Hongyan gave birth to her son at the Jingzhou District Hospital in China's Hubei Province in July 1988, she was told there was no point in raising him. "There is little value in rescuing the baby. He will become mentally disabled or paralyzed. I suggest you give up," a doctor told the new mother about her baby who was born with cerebral palsy. Understandably, Zou was shocked. More so when her husband seemed to agree with the doctor, saying: "We shall give up the baby. He will make our whole life miserable." However, the 25-year-old was determined not to let any harm befall her son, Ding Ding.

Zou set out on the long journey of rehabilitation training for Ding by herself after divorcing her husband due to their differences over whether to raise the boy. "Of all the disabilities, I was most afraid that Ding Zheng would be mentally disabled," Zou told Xinhua, reports China Daily . Concerned, she began taking the infant to Hubei Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine to check his intelligence even before he was 100 days old. After continuous treatment and monitoring, the doctors finally put her worries to rest when the boy turned one, assuring her that Ding's intelligence level was normal.

"Nothing was more soothing than the news that my precious boy has normal intelligence," Zou recalled. However, Ding had great difficulties in physical activities due to damaged motor neurons in the cerebellum and couldn't hold things until the age of one. With his mother's constant guidance and support, he learned to stand at the age of two, walk at three, and jump at six. Ding needed massage treatment three times a week which cost about 0.7 U.S. dollars per session, which Zou found difficult to manage with her salary of about 14.5 dollars as a teacher in the 1990s.

To support her family and treat her son's illness, Zou worked many part-time jobs, including selling insurance after work for five years. "I started to treat Ding when he was under one year old and was suffering from severe cerebral palsy. It was because his mother paid special attention to his illness, took him to our hospital for treatment at a very early age, and continued his treatment non-stop for over ten years that he could recover to such a great extent. Early and continuous treatment for cerebral palsy patients is crucial," said Dr. Xiao Daiqi, who worked at the department of pediatrics in Hubei Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

"Many hypoxic brain damage patients have low intelligence. I think, in Ding Zheng's case, his mother's unwavering support for early and continuous treatment for him played a key role in his recovery," the doctor added. "My mom has undergone huge hardships to bring me up. When I was young, once we encountered heavy snow when she carried me by bike to the hospital for massage treatment. Suddenly, the bike fell over into the mud. When my mom helped me up, the bike fell down; when she lifted the bike, I fell down. The moment we reached the hospital, both of us were covered with mud," Ding recalled, adding that those at the hospital were moved by Zou's persistence.

"If I took a day off in bad weather, what would happen if Ding or I got sick? Since I chose to rescue him 29 years ago, I tried my best to cure him of the illness," Zou said. "The moments when my child stood up, walked, and called me 'mommy' for the first time are the happiest in my life; it's like receiving a gift from heaven. I feel I'm a lucky mom. I don't want him to feel ashamed about his illness... I ask him to work harder than others and have higher requirements of him." Zou's hard work and perseverance finally paid off when Ding graduated from the College of Environmental Science and Engineering of Peking University went on to study law. In March 2016, Ding was admitted to the Law School of Harvard University after working as a lawyer for a year.

"I've never dared to apply for Harvard University, but my mom always encouraged me to give it a try. Whenever I hesitate, she is always there guiding me," said Ding. "A lot of parents show strong ability and eloquence at work, [but] turn bewildered when it comes to educating children, either spoiling the kids or lacking patience, failing to discuss with their kids in an equal and earnest way. My mom convinces me with arguments and stories when we have different opinions."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 10, 2021. It has since been updated.



A teacher in South Carolina is helping instill confidence in at-risk children and working to mold them into young gentlemen during the winter break. Raymond Nelson, who is the student support specialist at a school in South Carolina, has formed a "Gentlemen's Club" for fifth graders. Every Wednesday. Nelson teaches them basic life lessons and helps them dress for success, reported CBS News. Nelson is keen to be a father figure to the at-risk kids in the community.

Nelson, who's a teacher at Memminger Elementary in Downtown Charleston, says the club's motto is: "Look good, feel good, do good." Nelson believes a good part of your confidence comes from wearing good clothes and knowing how to present yourself and act around other people. Close to 60 students turn up at Memminger Elementary School every Wednesday. He is keen to teach kids similar invaluable life skills that will stand them in good stead in the future. "I was thinking maybe if I have the boys dress for success," Nelson told WCSC-TV . "When was the last time you saw someone fighting in a tuxedo?" They also get life lessons like cleaning their neighborhood and watering plants.

He is aware that many of them don't have the support they need, at home. Nelson said that he wants to guide them. "I know a lot of them struggle because a lot of them don't have men at home, so I just want them to grow up and think of the things that I teach them," said Nelson. "They like the reaction of walking up to classrooms and say, 'Oh, you look so nice and handsome,' they just love it." Nelson himself benefitted from one such group, where he had joined at the request of his mother. "It helped me to be a better man and I could spread the knowledge to the young boys," he said.

"Gentleman's club is not just teaching you how to be a gentleman. Love who you are and accept yourself for who you are and not let anybody get in the way of that," says one student. Another said, "It teaches you to respect others and treat them how you want to be treated." The club was first started by school principal Mark Adams. It's our responsibility to prepare them for the next level," said Adams.

Nelson also collects donated jackets, vests, and ties at school for the kids who don't have their own. He adds that half the journey is just someone showing belief in them. "A lot of my students perform well when they know someone cares about them," said Nelson. The student support specialist believes showing respect to others and knowing how to conduct yourself is what drives home your personality and paves way for your success. Some of the topics Nelson teaches them include showing them how to shake hands, make eye contact, open doors, and address their elders. Pictures from one session show them suited up and dining inside what looks like a classroom. They are served a gourmet three-course meal twice a year.



At the core of his lessons are their responses to women, including their sisters, mothers, and their teachers. He said many of the boys are at that young age where they believe rumors that girls have 'cooties.' He wants to help them to understand and be more respectful towards women. The Gentleman's Club has become a success in the local community and now Charleston County School District officials are trying to replicate the success at other local schools and planning to introduce Gentleman's programs in their schools.