Unravel Coffee opens Aspen location, aims to be versatile and affordable gathering place
Adding to Aspen’s collection of go-to coffee houses for locals and visitors alike, Unravel Aspen opened its doors to the community on Dec. 24. Unravel Aspen is Gravity Haus’ newest coffee shop location, bringing its community of modern adventurers to the Roaring Fork Valley. Gravity Haus was founded in 2019 in Breckenridge and has since grown to include locations in Vail, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs and northern California. Unravel, Gravity Haus’ coffee brand, offers 16 different kinds of Ethiopian coffee online and in stores in Denver, Vail, Breckenridge and Winter Park.
Marolt: The unknown price of forgetful thinking
A local battle over widening Highway 82 from two to four traffic lanes began about 40 years ago. It was waged mile by mile, town by town from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. The widening started without much notice, when it was four-laned to Carbondale. It took some time after that to widen its way to Basalt. The most recent expansion from there to the Aspen Chapel started in the early 1990s and took nearly a decade for that twisting 14 miles to be converted.
Ireland: A few deep trivia facts for our newbies
So, you’re new in town, couch surfing or car camping or spending more time at the fourth home you always wanted. Since forever, locals — whether born in or just off the road from the airport minutes ago — like to let it be known they are true locals by sharing obscure pieces of trivia with the tourons.
Year in Review: The top stories of 2022, Part II
Editor’s note: On Saturday, the Aspen Daily News published recaps of three of the top 10 stories of the year and others that made our honorable mention list. Today we give you the remaining items, the top seven. To view the previous stories in Saturday’s print edition, visit aspendailynews.com.
Aspen real estate snapshot, Jan. 2
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This four-bedroom penthouse condo offers an open floor plan and incredible views of Ajax from the heart of Aspen. $25,875,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom Aspen...
Preserve Marolt open space
My wife and I own a home near Marolt Open Space and frequently walk our dog there. It is treasured land to be preserved and cherished. The diverse uses of Marolt, year round, are a testament to the enduring value of open space. Indeed, the voters of Aspen just overwhelmingly approved maintaining a tax for open space. It therefore comes as a great surprise that on the heels of that vote the city would put forth a proposition which would irrevocably transform and destroy the Marolt space as we know it.
Fields should be reviewed skeptically
County commissioners should skeptically review a development that would shoehorn 135 residences into 19 acres near Crown Mountain Park, called ironically, “The Fields.”. If approved, it would create a template for “nodes” of unsustainable and environmentally damaging suburban sprawl from Basalt to Carbondale, mainly for second-home investors able to afford $1,000-a-square-foot new construction.
Rifle: Environmental injustice
As I listen to the 50th or so private jet, before noon, thundering over Rifle on New Year’s Day, I thought I’d pen a thank you to the commissioners of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, and all the obviously unaffected others, who without guilt or gratitude continue to make Rifle the poster-child of sacrifice zones in the valley, for their corporate donors, and millionaire/billionaire buddies. Not just over the years by absorbing the fracking, flaring, gravel pits, methane-polluted water, etc., from the drilling required to heat their mansions, including their driveways (no shoveling or job creation required). Or, for the executive oil & gas private jets that fly in and out of their own personal, publicly funded airport, which Rifle and most valley citizens cannot even use. But now, for routing hundreds of private jets daily, in and out of what is ironically referred to as the”Rifle” airport. Funny, I don’t remember ever having a vote.
Ajax Cup pits 2 pro AVSC products against each other in finals
The 13th Ajax Cup fittingly came down to a pair of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club products. Bridger Gile’s Aspen Supports Kids team bested Wiley Maple’s Indy by a decisive 8-4 head-to-head score in the finals as the sun began to crest behind Ajax on Friday afternoon. The 23-year-old Gile topped the 32-year-old Maple in both of their matchups. Along the way, Gile bested other pros — albeit across several fields — Hanna Faulhaber, Dustin Cook and Katie Ryan to clinch a win in his first-ever Gorsuch Cup in the biggest fundraiser for an AVSC program that spawned many of the pro athletes that returned to compete.
