UPI News

In photos: K-pop stars perform at KROSS event in Japan

K-pop stars such as Kim Jae-joong of group JYJ, Cha Eun-woo of Astro and groups Tomorrow X Together, BLANK2Y and more took the stage at the KROSS vol. 1 K-op Masterz concert event at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday. The show, which also featured J-pop stars, brought in thousands of fans.
NME

SM Entertainment’s SuperM tease forthcoming return in 2023

SM Entertainment group SuperM are set to make a comeback sometime this year. On January 1, the supergroup unveiled a cryptic video to their official YouTube channel, teasing in its description that “SuperM will be coming in 2023”. This would mark the septet’s first official comeback since their 2020 studio record ‘Super One’, and their first release since their 2021 collaboration with Prudential titled ‘We DO’.
StyleCaster

J-Hope’s Net Worth Makes Him The Richest Member in BTS—How Much The Lead Dancer Makes

More? More. J-Hope’s net worth easily proves how he’s one of the most sought-after K-Pop acts in the world. As the lead dancer, rapper, and sub-vocalist for the most popular K-Pop group in the world, BTS, Jung Hoseok’s, also known as J-Hope, explosive talent will truly bring hope every time he performs. Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS, debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their first song “No More Dream.” Since then the Bangtan Boys’ seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—have become some of the most recognizable names, not only in K-pop, but music history. The Bangtan Boys have...
NME

K-pop girl group Cignature announce comeback with mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’

J9 Entertainment girl group Cignature will be making a long-awaited comeback with the mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’ this month. On January 3 at Midnight KST, the K-pop group unveiled the first concept image for ‘My Little Aurora’. The upcoming record is due out on January 17 at 6pm KST, and will mark the septet’s third mini-album.
NME

iKON sign with 143 Entertainment, to reportedly release new album in April

K-pop boyband iKON have signed with a new agency, 143 Entertainment, and are reportedly preparing to make a comeback this April. On January 1, 143 Entertainment welcomed iKON to its roster across its social media platforms, revealing that all six members of the group had signed to the agency following their departure from YG Entertainment on December 30.
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
hotnewhiphop.com

Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross

The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
musictimes.com

Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
NBC Los Angeles

Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex

The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Deadline

Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family Months After Disappearing

Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing for several months, his family claims. The last anyone spoke to London was in July of this year. After unsuccessful attempts to reach him, his family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper was based. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement this week in the hopes of locating the 35-year-old rapper. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us...
