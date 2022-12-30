Read full article on original website
Related
In photos: K-pop stars perform at KROSS event in Japan
K-pop stars such as Kim Jae-joong of group JYJ, Cha Eun-woo of Astro and groups Tomorrow X Together, BLANK2Y and more took the stage at the KROSS vol. 1 K-op Masterz concert event at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday. The show, which also featured J-pop stars, brought in thousands of fans.
NME
SM Entertainment’s SuperM tease forthcoming return in 2023
SM Entertainment group SuperM are set to make a comeback sometime this year. On January 1, the supergroup unveiled a cryptic video to their official YouTube channel, teasing in its description that “SuperM will be coming in 2023”. This would mark the septet’s first official comeback since their 2020 studio record ‘Super One’, and their first release since their 2021 collaboration with Prudential titled ‘We DO’.
J-Hope’s Net Worth Makes Him The Richest Member in BTS—How Much The Lead Dancer Makes
More? More. J-Hope’s net worth easily proves how he’s one of the most sought-after K-Pop acts in the world. As the lead dancer, rapper, and sub-vocalist for the most popular K-Pop group in the world, BTS, Jung Hoseok’s, also known as J-Hope, explosive talent will truly bring hope every time he performs. Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS, debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their first song “No More Dream.” Since then the Bangtan Boys’ seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—have become some of the most recognizable names, not only in K-pop, but music history. The Bangtan Boys have...
NME
K-pop girl group Cignature announce comeback with mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’
J9 Entertainment girl group Cignature will be making a long-awaited comeback with the mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’ this month. On January 3 at Midnight KST, the K-pop group unveiled the first concept image for ‘My Little Aurora’. The upcoming record is due out on January 17 at 6pm KST, and will mark the septet’s third mini-album.
NME
iKON sign with 143 Entertainment, to reportedly release new album in April
K-pop boyband iKON have signed with a new agency, 143 Entertainment, and are reportedly preparing to make a comeback this April. On January 1, 143 Entertainment welcomed iKON to its roster across its social media platforms, revealing that all six members of the group had signed to the agency following their departure from YG Entertainment on December 30.
musictimes.com
Whitney Houston Net Worth Before Death: Singer Reached Negative Mark Because of These?
How much was Whitney Houston's net worth at the time of her death?. The music industry was blessed with Houston's voice when the crooner started her career in 1977. With nearly four decades of performing, she successfully became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. But despite gaining...
Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her
Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Memphis rapper 'Gangsta Boo' of Three 6 Mafia dead at 43
Memphis-born rapper Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, AKA "Gangsta Boo," has died. She was 43. The circumstances of her death are unknown at this time.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
musictimes.com
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family Months After Disappearing
Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing for several months, his family claims. The last anyone spoke to London was in July of this year. After unsuccessful attempts to reach him, his family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper was based. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement this week in the hopes of locating the 35-year-old rapper. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us...
Comments / 0