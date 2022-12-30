ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD investigates overnight shootings

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one on the near southwest side.

Man shot on Near Southwest Side

The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot at West Morris St. and South Belmont Ave.

Pregnant woman’s family pleads for change to protective order law following her death

According to a police report, there were at least two witnesses.

At last check, the victim was taken to the hospital and said to be “stable.”

Near southwest side shooting

Just before midnight, another shooting happened on Plum Drive off of Mann Road on the southwest side.

IMPD on scene of shooting on Plum Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Information is currently limited on this shooting.

Man suffers head injury

NOTE: IMPD initially investigated this as a shooting but later determined the injuries were not the result of a gunshot wound.

A man was found injured just before 1 a.m. on the near northwest side.

Police set up scene on W. 35th Street.

IMPD said the man was injured at a home on W. 36th Street (near Clifton Street) but found down the street. Police did not say how he was hurt but did say he suffered some type of “trauma.”

He was taken to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

