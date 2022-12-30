ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mznxF_0jyUP04s00

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday.

Tate, a British citizen who previously was banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech, was detained late Thursday along with his British brother Tristan in the Ilfov area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest. Two other suspects, who are Romanian, were also in custody.

All four will be held for 30 days during an investigation after a judge extended their initial detention period of 24 hours, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Bolla said the decision wasn’t final and that all four suspects have already appealed the extension, which is unlikely to be heard in court before next week.

DIICOT said in a statement late Thursday that the four suspects in the case were arrested on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The agency said the British citizens recruited women who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion,” sexually exploited by group members and forced to perform pornographic acts intended to reap “important financial benefits.”

The statement didn't name the Tate brothers. Photographs published by Romanian media outlets appeared to show Tate being led away in handcuffs by masked law enforcement officers.

DIICOT said it identified six people who were sexually exploited by the organized criminal group, and that five homes were raided on Thursday.

On Friday, Andrew Tate, who is known to express various conspiratorial views, tweeted that “The Matrix sent their agents,” without elaborating.

Earlier this week, Tate posted a video on Twitter of a mountainous region of Romania, the Eastern European country where he is reported to have lived for the last five years.

Tate also was embroiled this week in a war of words with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after he tweeted a picture of himself standing next to a Bugatti and bragged that he owned 33 cars.

Police said that 11 luxury cars were discovered in the raids that were owned or used by the suspects.

Video footage from the police raid accompanying the anti-organized crime agency's statement shows several blurred-out sports cars, wads of cash and a handgun.

Bolla, from DIICOT, refuted widespread claims in the media that an address brandished on a pizza box that featured in a video posted by Andrew Tate on Twitter earlier this week led authorities to his arrest. She said the claims are “funny, but no.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
Action News Jax

'Lord, I love you': Aide recounts Benedict's last words

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his longtime secretary said Sunday, quoting a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in...
WGAU

Rep.-elect Santos set to be sworn in despite investigations

NEW YORK — (AP) — Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos was set to be sworn in Tuesday despite a spiral of investigations from federal and local prosecutors into his campaign spending and lies about his family history, resume and education. The incoming Republican congressman from New York declined to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

UK trains disrupted again as workers stage fresh strikes

LONDON — (AP) — Commuters returning to work on Tuesday after the Christmas break were advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers stage a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the U.K.'s railway lines are closed,...
Action News Jax

Pilot, 2 British visitors among 4 killed in Australia crash

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — A pilot, two British visitors and a Sydney woman have been identified as the four people killed in a collision of two helicopters over the waterfront at an Australian tourist hotspot. Authorities say it was fortunate the death toll in the crash of...
Action News Jax

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after Saudi transfer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club's superstar new signing on Tuesday and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward signed a...
Action News Jax

Benedict's admirers keep streaming to Vatican to honor him

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter's Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff's body. Increasingly frail, Benedict died on Saturday at age 95, 10...
Action News Jax

EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could well be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including...
Action News Jax

An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile,...
Action News Jax

Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
Action News Jax

EU offers help, prepares to counter China's COVID crisis

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union said Tuesday it has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis, including the donation of vaccines, as the bloc seeks to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants. Several member nations announced individual...
Action News Jax

Israeli ultranationalist minister visits Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM — (AP) — An ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister visited Tuesday a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site for the first time since taking office in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government last week. The visit is seen by Palestinians as a provocation and drew fierce condemnation from across the Arab world and rebuke from Israeli allies.
Action News Jax

Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union,...
Action News Jax

Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023

Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak in singles matches in Australia, beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International. It was the top-seeded Djokovic's 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that goes back to 2018. It was Djokovic’s...
Action News Jax

Police: 2 kids among 6 people die in Kashmir village attack

SRINAGAR, India — (AP) — Two children were killed and five other civilians wounded in a blast in a village in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, a day after assailants sprayed bullets toward a row of homes, leaving at least four dead, police said. The blast occurred near one...
Action News Jax

No cash, no bank heists in Denmark; criminals now go online

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — For the first time in years, Denmark hasn't recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn't have been much point. Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments. The Danish...
Action News Jax

Car bomb hits convoy in Nigeria's southeast; 4 killed

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Tuesday. Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy