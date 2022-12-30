ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
DULUTH, MN
Snow Expected Into Wednesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Top Duluth Baby Names From 2022

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Essentia and St. Luke’s Hospitals have released the list of the top baby names from 2022. There were a few popular names but parents got quite creative in naming their offspring as well. Unique names such as Achilles, Novaroo, Pluto and Willoughby were noted...
DULUTH, MN

