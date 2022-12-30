ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Teen shot in St. Pete after allegedly being chased

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
One person was shot near a St. Petersburg gas station around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday.

People at the scene claimed that a teenager was being chased by three other young men near the PURE gas station at the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 16th Street.

He was then shot in the back, but a bullet didn't come out. Although he allegedly remained alert at the gas station, he was coughing up blood.

Police said he was taken to a hospital and is being treated, but there are no updates on his condition yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

