ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The pandemic didn't kill stores but they'll never be the same again

By Avery Hartmans
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhXvY_0jyUOg7c00

Mark Makela/Getty Images

  • The pandemic's effect on retail has lingered even though life has mostly returned to normal.
  • Stores are becoming mini fulfillment centers and in-store shopping is now often touchless and cashier-less.
  • But one trend has been resurrected: Big-box retailers are expanding, even though experts predicted brick-and-mortar was dead.

Shopping looks a little different these days.

Brick-and-mortar stores are acting like mini fulfillment centers. Self-checkout is becoming more common. Cash is out and QR codes are in.

These shifts, which began with the pandemic, have lingered even as life in the US has mostly returned to normal. They've created a brave new world of retail that looks different than even three years ago, and worlds away from the retail heyday prior to the 2008 Recession — except for one major retail trend that's been resurrected in 2022.

Here's what's changed, and what's come back from the dead.

Stores have become a lot like fulfillment centers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GksDv_0jyUOg7c00

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The pandemic didn't kill brick-and-mortar retail, but it did change it.

Retail locations still sell goods to in-person shoppers, sure, but they've also been drafted into the battle to keep up with e-commerce demand. Rather than rely solely on fulfillment centers to process and ship online orders, retailers like Ulta, Macy's, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Walmart, and more have started tapping into the inventory held by stores, too. That allows them to ship more goods and avoid telling customers something's out of stock, plus, items shipped from a store may arrive on the customer's doorstep faster than if it came from a regional distribution center, according to The Wall Street Journal .

What's more, practices like curbside pickup and buy online, pick-up in store — known as BOPIS — aren't going away. While those options were available for shoppers pre-pandemic, they gained steam once lockdowns kept everyone at home. Nearly three years later, consumers have come to rely on them: 33% of adults under 50 say they're likely to keep using curbside pickup, according to a study from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Plus, stores are becoming hubs for online returns. Returns are increasing thanks to the online shopping boom, and it's become an expensive headache for retailers, so much so that they've started charging shoppers to send back their unwanted goods — if they don't want to pay, they can return the products to stores for free.

Customer interaction isn't the No. 1 priority anymore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAGd3_0jyUOg7c00

Kile Brewer for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Customer service has long been at the center of the retail and hospitality experience , going as far back as the first Ritz hotel in the 1800s and informing the rise of department stores at post-World War II shopping malls.

But these days, customer service looks totally different.

Now, it's all about speed, convenience, and a touchless experience: many restaurant menus and retail signage still comes in the form of QR codes , both customers and retailers have largely abandoned cash , and self-checkout is gaining store space at big-box and apparel retailers like Kohl's, H&M, Zara, Uniqlo, and Bed Bath & Beyond .

Self-checkout is largely a hit with customers: 85% of shoppers perceive it as faster than waiting in line for a cashier and 60% say they prefer self-checkout over checking out with an associate, according to a 2021 survey conducted by retail technology firm Raydiant.

But it's also a cost-cutting move: self-checkout requires fewer in-store employees, and labor is one of the biggest expenses of brick-and-mortar retailing. Labor, or the lack thereof, was also a factor in stores like Walmart, 7-Eleven, and McDonald's reducing their operating hours , effectively ending 24-hour shopping. Almost three years later, those long store hours haven't really returned .

Big-box retailers are opening stores again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxUjV_0jyUOg7c00

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With all these changes, you'd think brick-and-mortar retail would be on its deathbed. But it's actually quite the opposite.

Though the retail apocalypse doomed plenty of retail locations before the pandemic, and a swath of stores shut down in 2020 , the picture looks different in 2022 and heading into 2023. Big-box retailers are opening more stores than they're closing for the first time in years, despite experts warning that brick-and-mortar would never recover from the pandemic.

Discount retailer Burlington has said it will open 87 net new stores this fiscal year, Ross Stores plans to add 92 net new locations this year, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls owner TJX has opened 104 stores this year, and Barnes & Noble is expanding by 30 new stores next year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Though there are still some retailers whose store count may dwindle in 2023 — department stores chief among them — the openings are a sign of a surprisingly strong period in brick-and-mortar, one that hasn't been seen in at least 15 years .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
TODAY.com

What's open on New Year's Day? Here's the full list of store hours

It's time to say "farewell" to another year and usher in the new one. Whether your plans include a New Year's movie marathon or a fancy party with a side of bubbly, a last-minute trip to the store is probably in the cards. But here's the catch: Many retailers have...
The Independent

Voices: I’ve heard Home Depot’s founder’s comments about ‘lazy workers’ before — from my grandfather

I just read remarks by Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus. Mr Marcus decried the current generation as “fat, lazy and stupid,” laying the blame for these character flaws squarely at the feet of Democrats and their socialist, “woke” culture. As I pondered his comments, I suddenly recalled where I’d heard these sentiments before: from my late grandfather.The outspoken elderly business magnate has a lot in common with my Pop, it turns out. Pop would reminisce about his early years, shaking his head at the deadbeat youngsters of the decadent 1950s, with their snooty attitudes and high falutin diplomas. Pop himself...
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Still Unsolved

Galleria Mall To Close In March

Galleria MallPhoto by(Yonkers Times) WHITE PLAINS, NY− As shoppers in the Galleria Mall in White Plains, New York were indulging in their holiday shopping this past December, many had no idea that it was a bittersweet affair. As it turns out, this is the last holiday season that the Galleria Mall would take part in. The mall as a whole will be closing this upcoming March.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Business Insider

Business Insider

805K+
Followers
47K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy