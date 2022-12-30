BEST OF 2022: How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change

A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
A startup founded in October says it has launched weather balloons containing particles of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere in an attempt to artificially manipulate the climate.Make Sunsets co-founder and CEO Luke Iseman told MIT Technology Review that he expects critics will portray him “like the Bond villain” for what the site called “geoengineering activism.” Meanwhile, the White House is funding its own five-year research plan into geoengineering, a highly controversial proposal to reverse climate change.According to Make Sunset’s website, which lists answers to frequently asked questions including “Isn’t geoengineering wrong?” and “I would like you to stop doing this,” the company has already launched “clouds” with sulfur dioxide, an aerosol that could reflect radiation from the sun back into space.But spraying sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere directly puts Earth and humanity at risk by disrupting the ozone layer, potentially leading to acid rain and causing respiratory disease.“The current state of science is not good enough” to implement solar geoengineering, executive director of the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative Janos Pasztor told MIT Technology Review.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Make Sunsets, a California-based startup, released weather balloons that carried sulfur particles into the stratosphere which possibly burst there, releasing the chemical, MIT Technology Review reported. We do not know if this happened since the balloons did not carry any monitoring equipment with them. Founded by Luke Iseman, previous director...
After more than half a century of nuclear fusion research, scientists have confirmed a significant breakthrough that could pave the way for an abundant supply of clean energy in the future. Supply of Clean Energy. Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility in California said that fusion experiments had released...
Every year, tens of millions of pounds of microplastics enter the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are some of the largest lakes in the world and are home to around 3,500 species. Millions of people depend on the lake for clean drinking water and we need to figure out a way to solve the microplastic problem.
The U.S. government is actively exploring ways to modify the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily address the impacts of global warming. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study these methods, known as solar geoengineering, according to CNBC.
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.
Comments / 0