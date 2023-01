Effective: 2023-01-03 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bibb; Choctaw; Clarke; Colbert; Cullman; Dallas; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hale; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marengo; Marion; Monroe; Morgan; Perry; Pickens; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Washington; Wilcox; Winston TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIBB CHOCTAW CLARKE COLBERT CULLMAN DALLAS FAYETTE FRANKLIN GREENE HALE LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LIMESTONE MADISON MARENGO MARION MONROE MORGAN PERRY PICKENS SUMTER TUSCALOOSA WALKER WASHINGTON WILCOX WINSTON

BIBB COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO