weather.gov
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will develop this Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Effective: 2023-01-03 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bibb; Choctaw; Clarke; Colbert; Cullman; Dallas; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hale; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marengo; Marion; Monroe; Morgan; Perry; Pickens; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Washington; Wilcox; Winston TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIBB CHOCTAW CLARKE COLBERT CULLMAN DALLAS FAYETTE FRANKLIN GREENE HALE LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LIMESTONE MADISON MARENGO MARION MONROE MORGAN PERRY PICKENS SUMTER TUSCALOOSA WALKER WASHINGTON WILCOX WINSTON
