theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 4, 2022
Morning of Reflection set at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street. Women of all faiths are...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Jan. 4, 2023
Arts for All will present a collection of works of art by five artists from St. Francisville and the surrounding area in the main meeting room and foyer of the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville. The exhibition will celebrate the unique talents of these artists "around the town...
theadvocate.com
Hundreds hold candlelight ceremony for 2 Brusly High cheerleaders killed in police pursuit
Hundreds of the bereaved community gathered at Brusly High School's football field Monday night for a candlelight ceremony in remembrance of two students who died in a car crash Saturday, casualties of a police pursuit. Maggie Dunn, 17, an 11th-grader, and Caroline Gill, 16, a 10th-grader, both cheerleaders, died when...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
fox8live.com
Louisiana Tourism float receives Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award
(WVUE) - Louisiana is taking center stage during the bowl season of college football. On Monday, Jan. 2, not only is LSU facing off against a Drew Brees-coached Purdue team in the Citrus Bowl at the same time Tulane appears in the Cotton Bowl, their first major bowl appearance since 1940, against USC; Louisiana’s Tourism float in the Rose Parade is taking home top honors.
KTBS
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
PASADENA, Calif. - Louisiana's float in the Rose Parade won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment today. The float - Celebration Riverboat - was featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are 21 fairs and festival queens along with...
Airbnb experiences you didn’t know were in Louisiana
Aside from pub crawls, walking tours, and photo shoots, Louisiana is home to several unique experiences that can be found on Airbnb.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
theadvocate.com
4 things to watch in Lafayette Parish in 2023
The year 2022 drew to a close much like a season finale of your favorite series, with plot lines hanging, questions unanswered. Then there are the anticipated events that could bring big changes to Lafayette such as the fall 2023 election for mayor-president. As we bid farewell to 2022 and...
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
theadvocate.com
The flow of Louisiana's crime guns at a glance: Where do they come from, where do they go?
Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021. While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
theadvocate.com
Oil, insurance, traffic, pot - Louisiana's congressional delegation takes aim at 2023
WASHINGTON – Battling higher flood insurance premiums, reviving offshore drilling, decriminalizing marijuana and reinstating troops who refused COVID shots are among the various goals for Louisiana's senators and representatives in Congress going into 2023. The state's one Democratic and seven Republican members are taking on more power come Jan....
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review
This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
theadvocate.com
Clean sweep? Louisiana may be in line for big grant to create regional hydrogen hub
Louisiana's petrochemical industry and its greenhouse gas emissions have long contributed to the warming climate putting the state at high risk. Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is now advocating a cleaner source of fuel for those plants — and the state's bid to develop a regional hub for that purpose could be in line for a major federal grant.
theadvocate.com
As traditional public schools in Baton Rouge shrink, charters, suburban schools grow
Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again. Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region...
brproud.com
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War II veteran and Louisiana native passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,” said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest and last Black World War II veteran,...
