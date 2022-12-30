ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Zachary for Jan. 4, 2022

Morning of Reflection set at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street. Women of all faiths are...
Around the Felicianas for Jan. 4, 2023

Arts for All will present a collection of works of art by five artists from St. Francisville and the surrounding area in the main meeting room and foyer of the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville. The exhibition will celebrate the unique talents of these artists "around the town...
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
Louisiana Tourism float receives Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award

(WVUE) - Louisiana is taking center stage during the bowl season of college football. On Monday, Jan. 2, not only is LSU facing off against a Drew Brees-coached Purdue team in the Citrus Bowl at the same time Tulane appears in the Cotton Bowl, their first major bowl appearance since 1940, against USC; Louisiana’s Tourism float in the Rose Parade is taking home top honors.
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award

PASADENA, Calif. - Louisiana's float in the Rose Parade won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment today. The float - Celebration Riverboat - was featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are 21 fairs and festival queens along with...
4 things to watch in Lafayette Parish in 2023

The year 2022 drew to a close much like a season finale of your favorite series, with plot lines hanging, questions unanswered. Then there are the anticipated events that could bring big changes to Lafayette such as the fall 2023 election for mayor-president. As we bid farewell to 2022 and...
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review

This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
