New Year's Day 2023: What stores are open, closed in Rhode Island
The holidays are a time of limbo.
Schedules are disrupted. People are on vacation. Business hours are different. It's easy to lose track of what day it is, what's open and what's not.
If you find yourself trying to figure out what stores are open on New Year's Day — i.e. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 — we can help you navigate it with information on hours for popular retailers in Rhode Island.
Are liquor stores open on New Year's Day in Rhode Island?
Yes. A change to the law in 2021 made it possible for liquor stores to be open on New Year's Day . This will be the second year they are allowed to open.
Retailers' status on New Year's Day in RI
- Athleta Hours vary by location.
- Banana Republic Hours vary by location.
- Barnes & Noble 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Big Lots 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CVS Open during regular hours New Year's Day, but pharmacies will be closed. Hours vary by location.
- Dick's Sporting Goods 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Family Dollar Hours vary by location.
- Five Below 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- GameStop Closed
- Gap Hours vary by location.
- H&M Hours vary by location.
- Hobby Lobby Closed
- Home Depot 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- HomeGoods 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- JC Penny 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at most stories
- Joann Stores 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kay Jewelers Closed
- Kohl's Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- L.L. Bean 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lowe's 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy's 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Marshalls 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michaels 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Hours vary by location but most stores close by 6 p.m.
- Old Navy 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Petco 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- PetSmart 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rite-Aid Hours vary by location.
- Sam's Club Closed
- Staples 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trader Joe's Closed
- Ulta Beauty 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walgreens Hours vary by location.
- Walmart 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Whole Foods 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
