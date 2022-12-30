Read full article on original website
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
Republicans fight over speaker of the House – but whoever wins, the party loses
On Tuesday, as Republicans in the US House of Representatives convulse over electing one among them as speaker of the House, with Kevin McCarthy attempting to outmanoeuvre his hardcore Maga detractors, the civil war in the Republican party comes into the open. But it’s not particularly civil and it’s not...
Missouri governor says execution of Amber McLaughlin to go forward Tuesday evening
The execution is the first this year in the United States. Missouri is one of four states with executions scheduled thus far in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
