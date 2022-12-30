LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- At CES 2023 this week, VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, is demonstrating its smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions at the MIH booth (# 5274) in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall. VicOne’s smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions address the shifting behavior of users of connected cars and electric vehicles, and their influence on cybersecurity, as automotive manufacturers (OEMs) prepare for increasing cyber-attacks through keyless entry, charging stations, and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). VicOne is a subsidiary of cloud security leader, Trend Micro. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005415/en/ VicOne smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for OEMs to protect users controlling connected cars and EVs with mobile phones. (Photo: Business Wire)

