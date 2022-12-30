Read full article on original website
Secure Vehicle Smart Cockpit Environment Being Showcased at CES 2023 by Automotive Cybersecurity Leader, VicOne
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- At CES 2023 this week, VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, is demonstrating its smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions at the MIH booth (# 5274) in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall. VicOne’s smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions address the shifting behavior of users of connected cars and electric vehicles, and their influence on cybersecurity, as automotive manufacturers (OEMs) prepare for increasing cyber-attacks through keyless entry, charging stations, and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). VicOne is a subsidiary of cloud security leader, Trend Micro. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005415/en/ VicOne smart cockpit cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for OEMs to protect users controlling connected cars and EVs with mobile phones. (Photo: Business Wire)
German inflation drops on gas bill subsidy
German inflation eased in December for a second straight month, preliminary data showed Tuesday, as government interventions helped bring down energy prices. Even though the December inflation rate brings some respite, prices remain "unacceptably high", said LBBW economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch.
