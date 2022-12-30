Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Turkish central bank includes other financial firms in securities regulation
ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank has included non-bank financial companies in securities maintenance regulations as part of its "liraization strategy" which will be introduced in the New Year. In addition to banks, other financial institutions - such as factoring companies which help firms manage their cash flow -...
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian regulators until they can be returned
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian authorities. The assets were transferred under their ownership for safekeeping, according to regulators. Customers and creditors will receive the funds after the Bahamas Supreme Court approves its delivery. FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have...
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
techaiapp.com
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds
FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
ambcrypto.com
Can ApeCoin holders bank on 2023 as the year of the APE? This data suggests…
The NFTs associated with APE witnessed improvements as well. In a recent post made by crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, it was stated that the number of unique addresses holding APE grew substantially over the last year. Are your APE holdings flashing green? Check the profit calculator. Since March 2022,...
ambcrypto.com
Taking a look at Bitcoin’s historic low volatility periods to find what 2023 holds
Volatility, or the lack of it, can serve as a tool for analyzing market trends. The downtrend of Bitcoin is mostly done, but one more leg downward could be painful. Bitcoin [BTC] investors have faced some difficult times throughout 2022. Investors and traders who witnessed the Celsius, Terra, and FTX crises (among so many other events) have seen history unfold before their eyes.
ambcrypto.com
Arbitrum outperforms Optimism in this key area; can OP stay true to its name?
Optimism’s TVL and revenue declined, though the gas fees used on the platform increased. The velocity and network growth of Optimism plummeted. According to a tweet on 1 January, it was observed that Arbitrum managed to out-compete other L2s, such as Polygon and Optimism in terms of TVL. However, Optimism still managed to dominate the L2 space in other areas.
ambcrypto.com
Circle executive believes that crypto winter will bring steadiness in 2023; will it?
Circle CSO Dante Disparte believed that the crypto winter would usher in steadier and durable actors in crypto. Disparte expressed a positive outlook for crypto in 2023. 2022 was not the best year for crypto. Billions of dollars lost to exploits and hacks, paired with several high-profile bankruptcies and unprecedented failures, made the year one to forget.
ambcrypto.com
Could the NFT market be in pole position for a Q1 2023 revival?
Crypto Punk NFT sold for six times the amount it was bought. NFT market would need some crypto price recovery to sustain a 2023 revival. If you were of the viewpoint that the NFT market year would end in a turnaround, then you may not be too far from the truth. Despite a rally on the horizon, investors should definitely not expect an all-round recovery. However, a recent trade from a blue-chip Ethereum [ETH] collection could set things in motion.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: This is where LINK could be headed despite its 2022 achievements
Chainlink [LINK] posted a new update that highlighted its achievements through 2022, which reflected how far the network has evolved in a year. One of which was Chainlink Oracle Services that supported more developers and projects than ever before. Furthermore, the update enabled more than $6.9 trillion in transaction value in 2022.
fullycrypto.com
UK Offers Foreign Crypto Investors Tax Break
The UK has expanded its Investment Manager Exemption rule to include cryptocurrencies. The expansion allows foreign crypto buyers to avoid UK taxation by using British asset managers. The move is the first notable step by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make the UK a crypto hub. The UK has offered...
ambcrypto.com
Decentraland closes 2022 on a sour note despite 440% growth in volume
Decentraland saw a YoY growth in its NFT mints and purchases. The value of its three NFT projects, however, plummeted. As detailed in its end-of-the-year performance report, leading metaverse-based platform Decentraland saw a growth in the NFTs minted and purchased in 2022. Decentraland’s [MANA] Price Prediction 2022-2023. According to...
cryptopotato.com
The Alameda-FTX Crisis Started Years Before Bankruptcy: WSJ Report
The report claims Alameda Research was already a sinking ship long before Bankman-Fried launched FTX. The 2022 crypto winter got colder and darker in November when one of the biggest and most prominent crypto exchanges, FTX, imploded. The company, which had bailed out several crypto firms during the Terra-induced crash in May 2022, ended up filing for bankruptcy.
NBC Los Angeles
FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February
FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
ambcrypto.com
TRON saw neutral momentum in recent weeks, but buyers can look for a dip to…
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The high volume node at $0.053 has trapped TRON on the price charts since early December. A move above the Value Area High could initiate a rally. Bitcoin continued...
Hotel Chocolat agrees new Japan joint venture
Retailer and chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat has agreed a new tie-up in Japan after the costly collapse of its previous joint venture in the country.The chain unveiled a deal with Tokyo-based Eat Creator Corporation which will include 21 Hotel Chocolat-branded shops across Japan.Hotel Chocolat will hold a 20% stake in the joint venture and will receive brand royalty revenues.It said Eat Creator will provide “growth capital, new supply-side know-how and proven expertise in food brand development for the Japanese consumer”.We are looking forward to combining the ingredients of Eat Creator with the ingredients of Hotel Chocolat into a powerful recipe...
Tech billionaires worldwide lost $575 billion in 2022 as markets decline
Here are the tech billionaires who lost the most money in the stock market crash of 2022. The impact of inflation, a strong U.S. dollar, and a challenging digital ad market were felt by tech companies. From 2000 until 2014, Ballmer served as Microsoft’s chief executive officer. The majority of...
ambcrypto.com
What FTX had to do with Alameda’s bad XRP bet
Alameda made big losses during the 2018 crypto crash. SBF was seeking new lenders since the start of 2019 and even sponsored Binance Blockchain Week for the same purpose. FTX was founded after SBF was inspired by the failures of crypto exchanges in 2019. The FTX and Alameda tale continue...
