Luka Doncic's hilarious messages to Michael Finley after passing him on Dallas Mavericks' all-time assists leaderboard

Luka is continuing to go up in the Mavs' record books, and fans are likely hoping it stays that way for plenty more years

Luka Doncic © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With the way Luka Doncic has been racking up stats since he started his NBA journey, it is no surprise to see him go up in the Dallas Mavericks' record books. On Thursday, he dished out 13 assists to move past Michael Finley for ninth place in the franchise's all-time assists leaderboard.

After the game, the Slovenian took the opportunity to taunt Finley, who played for the Mavs from 1996-2005 and is currently serving as the team's assistant general manager.

Making fun of Finley

On Twitter, Doncic replied to a post by the Mavs public relations page that announced his latest feat.

To rub salt into the wound, the superstar also shared an Instagram story of him holding Finley's bobblehead and tagging his friend for good measure.

It has been quite a couple of days for Doncic, who was coming off a 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Many fans were anticipating what the 23-year-old would do for an encore against the Houston Rockets. While his numbers were not as monstrous—35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists—the fact that he further solidified his place in Mavs lore likely still made his evening memorable.

Needless to say, Doncic's dig toward Finley was made all in good fun. After all, the retired wing player is a fan favorite in Dallas, and Luka knows better than to estrange the Mavs faithful.

Building his own legacy

Due to his antics after his latest achievement, perhaps some fans are wondering what Doncic will do if he eclipses Finley on the list of the franchise's all-time leaders in points. At present, the 49-year-old is fifth on the list with 12,389 points. As for Luka, he has 8,073. If he maintains his scoring average, the fifth-year pro can reach Finley within two or three seasons.

Will Doncic remain with the Mavs for that long? His contract with the organization runs until 2027. So, unless he asks for a trade, the answer to that question is yes.

Of course, the team and its fans hope the three-time All-Star will stay beyond the contract's expiration and, if possible, for his entire career. He already stated a few years ago that his goal was to follow in Mavs lifer Dirk Nowitzki's footsteps.

As long as the franchise can provide a winning team around him, it is highly likely that Doncic will continue playing in Dallas and building a powerful legacy with the Mavs.