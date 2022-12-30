ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic's hilarious messages to Michael Finley after passing him on Dallas Mavericks' all-time assists leaderboard

By Orel Dizon
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8J4f_0jyUMZxp00

Luka is continuing to go up in the Mavs' record books, and fans are likely hoping it stays that way for plenty more years

Luka Doncic

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

With the way Luka Doncic has been racking up stats since he started his NBA journey, it is no surprise to see him go up in the Dallas Mavericks' record books. On Thursday, he dished out 13 assists to move past Michael Finley for ninth place in the franchise's all-time assists leaderboard.

After the game, the Slovenian took the opportunity to taunt Finley, who played for the Mavs from 1996-2005 and is currently serving as the team's assistant general manager.

Making fun of Finley

On Twitter, Doncic replied to a post by the Mavs public relations page that announced his latest feat.

To rub salt into the wound, the superstar also shared an Instagram story of him holding Finley's bobblehead and tagging his friend for good measure.

It has been quite a couple of days for Doncic, who was coming off a 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Many fans were anticipating what the 23-year-old would do for an encore against the Houston Rockets. While his numbers were not as monstrous—35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists—the fact that he further solidified his place in Mavs lore likely still made his evening memorable.

Needless to say, Doncic's dig toward Finley was made all in good fun. After all, the retired wing player is a fan favorite in Dallas, and Luka knows better than to estrange the Mavs faithful.

Building his own legacy

Due to his antics after his latest achievement, perhaps some fans are wondering what Doncic will do if he eclipses Finley on the list of the franchise's all-time leaders in points. At present, the 49-year-old is fifth on the list with 12,389 points. As for Luka, he has 8,073. If he maintains his scoring average, the fifth-year pro can reach Finley within two or three seasons.

Will Doncic remain with the Mavs for that long? His contract with the organization runs until 2027. So, unless he asks for a trade, the answer to that question is yes.

Of course, the team and its fans hope the three-time All-Star will stay beyond the contract's expiration and, if possible, for his entire career. He already stated a few years ago that his goal was to follow in Mavs lifer Dirk Nowitzki's footsteps.

As long as the franchise can provide a winning team around him, it is highly likely that Doncic will continue playing in Dallas and building a powerful legacy with the Mavs.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic

It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
959
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy