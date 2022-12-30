ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Metaverse fails to meet expectations as VR headset sales shrink in 2022

By Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMulP_0jyUMTfT00
metaverse virtual reality

Virtual reality (VR) technology, once hailed as the next big thing in the tech industry, has yet to live up to its hype. According to data acquired by CNBC from research firm NPD Group, sales of VR headsets in the U.S. declined 2% to $1.1 billion in 2022, while analyst firm CCS Insight reported that worldwide shipments of VR headsets and augmented reality devices fell 12% to 9.6 million during the same period. These figures represent a setback for companies like Facebook, which has invested heavily in the development of its metaverse and VR technology.

Meta is struggling to gain widespread traction

In 2019, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be rebranding as Meta and investing billions of dollars in the development of the metaverse, a virtual world in which people can interact and do business. Zuckerberg has stated that he expects it to take up to a decade for the metaverse to go mainstream and that it will eventually host hundreds of billions of dollars in commerce. However, the slow adoption of VR technology and the decline in sales and shipments of VR headsets suggest that this goal may be more difficult to achieve than Zuckerberg anticipated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Gvpu_0jyUMTfT00
Metaverse loading photoman/iStock

Despite being the market leader in the VR market, Meta has struggled to make people excited about buying into VR technology and the metaverse due to the high cost of its VR headsets, the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. The Quest 2, which was released in 2020, has seen sales drop in 2022 due in part to Meta's decision to raise the price of the headset by $100. In an effort to appeal to businesses, Meta also released the Quest Pro in the fall of 2022, but this headset is significantly more expensive than the Quest 2, costing $1,100 more and making it far less accessible to VR enthusiasts.

Most Popular

Apple set to shake up VR landscape with mixed reality headset

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a VR headset with mixed reality capabilities, which is expected to be a precursor to the highly-anticipated Apple Glass. The headset is expected to be similar to a typical VR headset but will feature external cameras and sensors that enable body tracking and the incorporation of real-world elements in a virtual space. It is also rumored to offer an "optical see-through AR experience," allowing users to see through the headset and experience augmented reality. While the headset is expected to be priced at over $1,000 and potentially several thousand, it is reportedly not intended to be a replacement for real life but rather a device for short trips into VR for communication, content viewing, and gaming.

What does the future hold for VR?

According to CCS Insight, 2023 is expected to be another "slow year" for the VR market. With consumer budgets tightening, non-essential purchases like VR headsets are likely to be put on the back burner. For now, it remains a niche and expensive hobby for many, with no clear path to widespread adoption of affordable VR headsets and successful VR franchises. While some proponents of the metaverse tout the benefits of total immersion, it remains unclear if there is a strong demand or need for this type of technology. Classic video game immersion, achieved through open-ended multiplayer games and single-player experiences, seems to be sufficient for many within the video game culture.

VR technology has the potential to revolutionize a number of industries, though its slow adoption and declining sales and shipments suggest that it’s not ready for mainstream use. Until VR technology becomes more accessible and affordable, it is unlikely to achieve the level of success that companies like Meta have been hoping for.

For You

In a world's first, CarbiCrete is commercializing a process that enables cement-free, carbon-negative concrete production.

| 10/9/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3aF6_0jyUMTfT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Muxni_0jyUMTfT00

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Meta acquires smart lensmaker Luxexcel as it works toward AR glasses goal

Meta’s throwing more money into the metaverse with its acquisition of Luxexcel, a Netherlands-based company that specializes in 3D-printing prescription lenses for smart glasses. The news was first reported by Dutch outlet De Tijd (via TechCrunch), but Meta has since confirmed to The Verge that it purchased the company.
hackernoon.com

Artificial Intelligence is the Future, and It's Already Here

By 2030, artificial intelligence is projected to contribute at least $15.7 trillion to the global economy. Additionally, 60% of entrepreneurs believe that AI is the most promising technology we have when it comes to innovation. These statistics clearly point to the heart of all the major tech trends that are...
Engadget

Meta buys smart lensmaker Luxexcel to further AR ambitions

Facebook parent company Meta has acquired Luxexcel, a Dutch startup specializing in smart eyewear. News of the purchase was first reported by and later confirmed by . “We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership between the two companies,” a Meta spokesperson told the outlet. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Radio Ink

Metaverse Will Be Buzzing at CES

(By Buzz Knight) As CES 2023 begins rolling out there is no doubt the show will be filled with plenty of “buzz” about the Metaverse. The 2022 show, while lacking in the typical crowd surge, certainly wasn’t lacking in metaverse positioning for many companies. So much about...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations

Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
Upworthy

Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'

In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
torquenews.com

Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000

We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
marinelink.com

Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy