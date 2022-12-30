ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Two elite goaltenders, 84 combined saves, one magical night of hockey

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxPA5_0jyUMRu100
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) keeps an eye on the puck as Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) attempts the steal in the third period Thursday night at Amalie Arena. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — You could make a compelling case that Igor Shesterkin is the best goaltender on the planet.

Not yet, say the Lightning.

You could argue that, when it comes to mind-blowing saves and hard-to-believe reflexes, the highlight films favor the Rangers goaltender.

Not today, says the scoreboard.

You could have a pretty lively debate that, if building an NHL team around a goaltender, the best choice would be the younger man from Russia.

Not if you want to win, says the slightly older Russian on the opposite end of the ice.

Okay, so Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t actually say that. In fact, he said it was no big deal going head-to-head against Shesterkin at Amalie Arena on Thursday night.

Whether you believe that or not, isn’t the point. Instead, just appreciate the way two incredible goaltenders matched each other save for save through 60 minutes of regulation hockey, five minutes of overtime and five rounds of a shootout before Vasilevskiy and the Lightning prevailed for a 2-1 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBJuB_0jyUMRu100
Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) makes a shot on Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) in the third period. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

And then imagine these two stars going at it again and again in the coming years.

“It’s awesome competitiveness,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

The debate is relatively new. While Vasilevskiy, at 28, has been one of the best goaltenders in the league for seven seasons, Shesterkin, who turns 27 today, has only recently emerged as a star.

His stats have been a smidge better than Vasilevskiy’s since the start of the 2020-21 season and he is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, but those are mere accoutrements compared to the real prize.

It’s Vasilevskiy who has made appearances in the Stanley Cup final four times, winning twice and taking the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021. And it was Vasilevskiy who came out on top seven months ago when these two teams played for the Eastern Conference title.

“We got a front row for that last year in the conference finals,” said Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who scored one of the two shootout attempts against Shesterkin on Thursday night.

“Two elite goalies that allow their teams to stay in a lot of hockey games sometimes when they’re not even playing their best. That’s what you need in this league to win, you need elite goaltending. There’s a reason why we were two of the four teams remaining last year and two of the top teams again this year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNYFO_0jyUMRu100
Fans react after Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks the final shootout goal attempt and the Lightning beat the Rangers 2-1. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0jyUMRu100

That was evident from the opening minutes of Thursday’s game. New York’s Vincent Trocheck had a breakaway early in the first period and Vasilevskiy shut him down by moving aggressively forward and reaching out with his stick to poke the puck away.

That was the second of Vasilevskiy’s 45 saves and it seemed like each was better than the next. There was the glove save on a backhand from Filip Chytil at a difficult angle in the second period, there was a breakaway shot that Julien Gauthier tried to slip through the five-hole, there was another glove save directly in front of the net on a shot by Chytil midway through the third period.

On top of all of that, the Lightning had to kill a penalty in the final three minutes of overtime.

“Tonight was a pretty good game for the fans,” Vasilevskiy said later. “Back-and-forth action. I’m glad that we went back to the locker room with the W tonight.”

It took five more saves from Vasilevskiy during the six rounds of the shootout, but that was no surprise. The Lightning goalie is now 17-7 in his career in shootouts with a .781 save percentage.

Going on back-to-back nights after beating Montreal on Wednesday, Vasilevskiy has a 5-1 record since mid-December and has not given up more than two goals in any game.

“I felt all right until that 4-on-3 in overtime. It was pretty tough,” Vasilevskiy said. “But our (defensemen) did a tremendous job. We played with only five (defensemen), and they were pretty solid.”

They have certainly faced each other with greater rewards at stake. And they will, no doubt, meet on bigger stages in the future. So was this just another night, as Vasilevskiy later said?

Or is it a really big deal when two of the world’s top goaltenders share the ice?

Cooper hesitated just a second, and then answered succinctly:

“Yes.”

Contact John Romano at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning beat the Rangers in a shootout

TAMPA — Alex Killorn beat Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the sixth round of the shootout, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made it stand up by stopping Adam Fox for the Lightning’s 2-1 shootout win over New York on Thursday night at Amalie Arena. Vasilevskiy, starting games on back-to-back days...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

As he returns to Chicago, Lightning’s Brandon Hagel has become his own man

TAMPA — There are times on the road when the autograph seekers still confuse Brandon Hagel for his Lightning linemate, Brayden Point. “Sometimes people will ask and they’ll say, ‘Hey, Brayden,’” Hagel says with a smile. “I’ve heard it plenty of times. If I hear the name clearly, ‘Brayden,’ I just kind of keep walking. But if I don’t, sometimes I’ll come over and they show me the card and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not me.’”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater man charged with tossing man off boat, leaving him to die. Then the case fell apart.

After Lonnie Wilson was found dead in the water near Sand Key Park in Clearwater in December of 2021, at least three people told police they knew who killed him. James McManus told police he had gone boating with Wilson and a man named Shane Dugan, and that Dugan threw Wilson overboard during an argument and ordered McManus to drive the boat away, leaving Wilson behind to drown.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg man killed by Publix semi-truck

A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a Publix semi-truck, according to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department. The victim was trying to cross Fifth Avenue N near 66th Street around 6:15 p.m., when a 32-year-old woman driving the semi-truck made a right turn into the crosswalk and struck him, the release stated.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95 in Miami-Dade County, injuring driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy