Two elite goaltenders, 84 combined saves, one magical night of hockey

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) keeps an eye on the puck as Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) attempts the steal in the third period Thursday night at Amalie Arena. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — You could make a compelling case that Igor Shesterkin is the best goaltender on the planet.

Not yet, say the Lightning.

You could argue that, when it comes to mind-blowing saves and hard-to-believe reflexes, the highlight films favor the Rangers goaltender.

Not today, says the scoreboard.

You could have a pretty lively debate that, if building an NHL team around a goaltender, the best choice would be the younger man from Russia.

Not if you want to win, says the slightly older Russian on the opposite end of the ice.

Okay, so Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t actually say that. In fact, he said it was no big deal going head-to-head against Shesterkin at Amalie Arena on Thursday night.

Whether you believe that or not, isn’t the point. Instead, just appreciate the way two incredible goaltenders matched each other save for save through 60 minutes of regulation hockey, five minutes of overtime and five rounds of a shootout before Vasilevskiy and the Lightning prevailed for a 2-1 win.

Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) makes a shot on Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) in the third period. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

And then imagine these two stars going at it again and again in the coming years.

“It’s awesome competitiveness,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

The debate is relatively new. While Vasilevskiy, at 28, has been one of the best goaltenders in the league for seven seasons, Shesterkin, who turns 27 today, has only recently emerged as a star.

His stats have been a smidge better than Vasilevskiy’s since the start of the 2020-21 season and he is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, but those are mere accoutrements compared to the real prize.

It’s Vasilevskiy who has made appearances in the Stanley Cup final four times, winning twice and taking the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021. And it was Vasilevskiy who came out on top seven months ago when these two teams played for the Eastern Conference title.

“We got a front row for that last year in the conference finals,” said Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who scored one of the two shootout attempts against Shesterkin on Thursday night.

“Two elite goalies that allow their teams to stay in a lot of hockey games sometimes when they’re not even playing their best. That’s what you need in this league to win, you need elite goaltending. There’s a reason why we were two of the four teams remaining last year and two of the top teams again this year.”

Fans react after Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks the final shootout goal attempt and the Lightning beat the Rangers 2-1. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

That was evident from the opening minutes of Thursday’s game. New York’s Vincent Trocheck had a breakaway early in the first period and Vasilevskiy shut him down by moving aggressively forward and reaching out with his stick to poke the puck away.

That was the second of Vasilevskiy’s 45 saves and it seemed like each was better than the next. There was the glove save on a backhand from Filip Chytil at a difficult angle in the second period, there was a breakaway shot that Julien Gauthier tried to slip through the five-hole, there was another glove save directly in front of the net on a shot by Chytil midway through the third period.

On top of all of that, the Lightning had to kill a penalty in the final three minutes of overtime.

“Tonight was a pretty good game for the fans,” Vasilevskiy said later. “Back-and-forth action. I’m glad that we went back to the locker room with the W tonight.”

It took five more saves from Vasilevskiy during the six rounds of the shootout, but that was no surprise. The Lightning goalie is now 17-7 in his career in shootouts with a .781 save percentage.

Going on back-to-back nights after beating Montreal on Wednesday, Vasilevskiy has a 5-1 record since mid-December and has not given up more than two goals in any game.

“I felt all right until that 4-on-3 in overtime. It was pretty tough,” Vasilevskiy said. “But our (defensemen) did a tremendous job. We played with only five (defensemen), and they were pretty solid.”

They have certainly faced each other with greater rewards at stake. And they will, no doubt, meet on bigger stages in the future. So was this just another night, as Vasilevskiy later said?

Or is it a really big deal when two of the world’s top goaltenders share the ice?

Cooper hesitated just a second, and then answered succinctly:

“Yes.”

Contact John Romano at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.