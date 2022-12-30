I don't ask my grandkids for permission to hug, I just open my arms and if they hug me, great, and if they don't want to, I don't force them. If they want a kiss, they get one, but I never force them.
Is this the same woman I keep seeing giving out parenting advice? If so, who is she that anyone cares what she says? Even if she is not the same woman, I’ll as again, who is she that anyone should care what she has to say? I’m all for boundaries and have had to put my foot down and set some with my kids grand parents when they were younger but THIS? This is a bit much. I raised a couple of kids on the spectrum and one that did not like to be hugged by anyone but me. I didn’t have to say, ask first. They already knew that one child didn’t like to be hugged. They would offer a hug every time and there came a time when that child felt comfortable with hugging them. Don’t over complicate things. Geez, how many adults had grandparents that squeezed their cheeks or some such thing until we were grown ups and we just rolled our eyes and accepted it because it was grandma and that’s what they do. It’s certainly not news.
you crazy.. my grandkids run to me on sight.. i need no permission. i made their dad
