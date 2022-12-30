Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
I gave my twin girls unique names – people say it’s clear we wanted boys and my kids will ‘will murder me in my sleep’
PARENTS picked unique names for their two daughters, and people were shocked by their picks, unsupportive of the adults. An anonymous Facebook post was shared on Reddit, showing the weird and questionable names that a set of parents named their children. In a Reddit post, someone shared a screenshot of...
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year
My goodness, these are so good.
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Man mortified when perfume he gives daughter as gift is actually feminine hygiene spray
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandfather was the most wonderful man in the world, but he was a horrible gift giver. Even though he made you feel like he looked into your soul and really knew you, he was clueless when it came to what people may want as a gift.
I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash
One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
Upworthy
Elderly man leaves Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old neighbor before death: 'For the next 14 years'
Christmas spirit is all about spreading joy. It could be by exchanging gifts, spending time with loved ones or even decorating the house for the season. Ken Watson, an octogenarian, knew exactly how to share this joy with his neighbors even after his death. In December 2018, about two months...
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
My mother-in-law took away the gift she gave my daughter, 9, as she said we’d spent too much, so I took revenge
A MAN was so furious with his mother-in-law for withdrawing the present she bought for his nine-year-old daughter, that he took back the designer bag he bought her. The bloke explained that family have accused him of being "petty" after taking his revenge. The mother-in-law thought that the nine-year-old already...
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
