ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
New York Post

I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash

One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy