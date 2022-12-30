Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing Sherwood man; car found abandoned in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a man who went missing a few days after Christmas. According to a social media post from the agency, Brock Welch went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m.
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
North Little Rock police investigating Gregory Street homicide
North Little Rock police say they are investigating a Monday afternoon homicide that happened in the 1200 block of Gregory Street.
A place to go in case of emergency
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - When there is the threat of severe weather, you want to make sure you are safe and in Newport, for the last 20 years there has been a place to go. There is a storm shelter located at 400 North Pecan St in Newport that has been open to the public since it opened its doors.
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
Large electrical outage in North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a large power outage in the western part of the city.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 25 - 31:. 1. Eudora mayor: Mandatory civil emergency curfew in effect due to unnecessary violence. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The mayor of Eudora, Arkansas has put the city...
Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night
The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
Investigation underway after Jacksonville police officer attacked
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating an attack on a police officer that happened on Marshall Rd shortly after midnight on January 1. According to reports, when officers were initiating a traffic stop a young black male got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and then fired a round at the officers.
'Shoes stolen': Police searching for suspect in Academy Sports theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man, who police said stole five pair of shoes, is being sought out by authorities for the crime. On Nov. 12, the man entered the Academy Sports on Warden Road and walked away with the items. Video surveillance shows the man exiting the store...
Repairs to keep Independence County Senior Citizens Program office closed until Jan. 9
The Independence County Senior Citizens Program’s Batesville office will continue to be closed this week after experiencing a “catastrophic plumbing burst” in their commercial kitchen during the major freeze before Christmas. Officials say because of the continuing work, the Batesville and Newark offices will be closed until...
Drugs, Drunk Driving, and Domestic Battery in the Weekends Saline County Mugshots on 01022023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
North Little Rock police identify victims in December homicide
The names of the two young victims in a North Little Rock homicide investigation have been released.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Tony Road, say suspect and victim were neighbors
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that they were responding to a shooting south of Little Rock.
Possibility of severe weather returns Monday
As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
Power restored after large-scale outage in downtown Little Rock
A large portion of downtown Little Rock is without power on Sunday morning.
