Cleburne County, AR

Related
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

A place to go in case of emergency

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - When there is the threat of severe weather, you want to make sure you are safe and in Newport, for the last 20 years there has been a place to go. There is a storm shelter located at 400 North Pecan St in Newport that has been open to the public since it opened its doors.
NEWPORT, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night

The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Investigation underway after Jacksonville police officer attacked

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating an attack on a police officer that happened on Marshall Rd shortly after midnight on January 1. According to reports, when officers were initiating a traffic stop a young black male got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and then fired a round at the officers.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision

Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Possibility of severe weather returns Monday

As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

