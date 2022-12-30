Read full article on original website
Define ‘World Domination’ on SLictionary for a $500 prize
What does the term “World Domination” mean to you? Popularity? Military conquest? A large social media following? Mass fame? Or something else entirely? If you think you have an original definition for World Domination, here’s your chance to dominate the SLictionary Word Bounty polls and earn yourself $500 for the trouble. But get in quick because the contest ends this Saturday night.
HSBC, Fidelity wade into the metaverse with trademark applications
HSBC (NASDAQ: HBCYF) and Fidelity Investments have hinted at a desire to join the metaverse bandwagon by filing trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings, confirmed by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, are focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, digital asset trading, and virtual...
Joshua Henslee gives his 2023 predictions
Bitcoin influencer Joshua Henslee has had a massive 2022, watching his YouTube channel grow to over 2.7k subscribers. He started this year with a 2023 predictions video explaining what he thinks will happen in the year ahead. The market is delusional, and there’s no reason for optimism. Henslee begins...
Court in China rules blockchain-based P2E games are not protected by law
A Chinese court has ruled that virtual currencies held in blockchain-based games are not protected under the law. Play-to-earn (P2E) games and their in-game assets do not have the same levels of investor protection as traditional investments, urging players to carry out due diligence before investing, according to the court’s ruling. The case arose in a Shanghai court concerning Alexie, a blockchain-based game that became popular in 2021.
