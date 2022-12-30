ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Video: Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around 9:30 p.m.

MCSO said that while the suspect was on the phone with 911, he refused to give a dispatcher “further information” about the situation at the residence and “was going to get his gun and take care of the situation himself.”

At the scene, there was a struggle between deputies and the suspect; according to investigators, deputies shot the man after he grabbed a deputy’s tasing device.

Investigators did not name the 35-year-old suspect but said he was taken to a hospital with injuries.

MCSO said both deputies involved in the incident were “safe.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting incident.

Republican
4d ago

35 ? Another grown loser living with his parents in The Villages .

