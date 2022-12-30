Read full article on original website
Colourful yarn trends to brighten up your knitting and crochet
If there's one thing knitters and crocheters love, it's colourful yarn! So much of the joy of our craft is found in picking the perfect combination of shades to match our mood or our pattern. That's why we love yarn ranges that offer a bigger choice of colours – the...
Patchwork your own handmade quilted pot holder!
Be the hostess with the most-est, with Kristyne Czepuryk’s pot holder quilt!. These colourful pot holders are great if you want to raid your stash and practice your English paper piecing technique. Scraps of material give your pot holders a great patchwork effect. Use insulated batting for the potholder to make them even safer.
Craft ideas for beginners: Starting a new hobby for 2023
Hello, 2023! A new year means one thing: new crafts! The fresh start of a new year is an excellent opportunity to start a new hobby. It’ll give you something to focus on over the course of the year and will help beat the January blues. Crafting is superb...
