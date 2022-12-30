ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
cryptoglobe.com

How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’

On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, savaged bitcoin, and praised Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos last year. Here are his 10 best quotes of 2022.

Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, dismissed bitcoin as worthless, and lauded Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in 2022. The 92-year-old investor said he's not planning to retire as Berkshire Hathaway CEO anytime soon, slammed companies that report misleading financials, and recommended one way for people to offset inflation. He...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...

