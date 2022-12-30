Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Cathie Wood says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried disliked Bitcoin because he ‘couldn’t control it’
The Ark Invest CEO said FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin because "it’s transparent and decentralized. He couldn’t control it.”
Warren Buffett's luck changed this year, allowing him to spend a record sum on stocks and end his deal drought. Here are his 6 highlights of 2022.
Warren Buffett's luck changed in 2022. After years of battling to find bargains and watching Berkshire Hathaway's cash stack up, the famed investor seized his chance to put his conglomerate's mountain of money to work. Buffett spent a record sum on stocks, executed a major acquisition, and made some striking...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, savaged bitcoin, and praised Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos last year. Here are his 10 best quotes of 2022.
Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, dismissed bitcoin as worthless, and lauded Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in 2022. The 92-year-old investor said he's not planning to retire as Berkshire Hathaway CEO anytime soon, slammed companies that report misleading financials, and recommended one way for people to offset inflation. He...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
Business Insider
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of Coinbase shares this week. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF. ARKF is down 68% year-to-date, and Coinbase is down 86%. The famed money manager now holds $47 million...
Apple's market valuation falls to under $2 trillion
Supply chain concerns for iPhones in China have driven Apple's market value below $2 trillion on Tuesday, forcing the company to join Microsoft and petroleum giant Saudi Aramco in falling under the mark.
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
